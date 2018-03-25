Avengers Infinity War: Thor meets the Guardians in this hilarious new clip

In the new clip, the God of Thunder meets the Guardians of the Galaxy In the new clip, the God of Thunder meets the Guardians of the Galaxy

A new clip of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War recently hit the internet, and the fans are going crazy over the video. The new clip sees the Guardians of the Galaxy and the mighty Thor exchanging some dialogue and it looks like a lot of fun. Of course, fun is always on the menu when the Guardians are around.

The aforementioned clip was shown at the Kids Choice Awards and is reportedly a part of the extended trailer that was premiered at last year’s D-23 Expo. While in the first trailer of Avengers: Infinity War, we had already seen Thor remark about the existence of the Guardians, in the new clip we see the latter examining an unconscious Thor after he lands among them following an ‘accident’.

low quality video of a high quality movie, avengers infinity war sneak peek #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/3pq1ffrzDu — 𝕞𝕦𝕟𝕒 | 𝕞𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕒𝕣 𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕚𝕠𝕣 (@candiceswest) March 25, 2018

While Star Lord exclaims about Thor’s powers, and asks everybody at large, “How is this dude still alive?” Drax being Drax, answers in the only way he can, by being hilarious. He responds to Star Lord’s question with, “He is not a dude, you’re a dude. This, this is a man, a handsome, muscular man,” he says, pointing towards a supine Thor. While the group continues to fawn over the Norse god, an annoyed Star Lord asks Mantis to wake Thor up. And thereafter follows the scene which we had first seen in the first trailer of the movie. “Who are you guys?” asks Thor of the Guardians.

The said scene is a favourite of Iron Man Robert Downey Jr, according to Screen Rant. In the second trailer, we had seen Star Lord question Tony Stark’s skill as a strategist, and in the new clip, he seems unimpressed by Thor, unlike his friends. Clearly, the Guardians are going to bring in the much-needed comic relief in Infinity War, and we couldn’t have been happier, considering their track record in Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2.

Avengers: Infinity War has been directed by the Russo brothers, and will hit the big screen everywhere on April 27 this year.

