Avengers Infinity War: New clip finds the superheroes taking on the Black Order

Avengers Infinity War is now less than a week away and Marvel’s marketing and promotion machinery is at full throttle. Infinity War brings together nearly all the major Marvel superheroes and puts them in a fight against inter-galactic tyrant Thanos. But it is not just Thanos that the heroes have to face. It is also the Black Order, alternatively called the Children of Thanos. Another clip from the film has surfaced online. We find Captain America (or whoever he is calling himself now), Black Widow and Falcon taking on the Black Order members Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive.

The Black Order consists of fearsome alien warriors who do Thanos’ bidding. They are the generals of his armies and are as powerful as Marvel superheroes. The fight between them and the Avengers is going to be super-exciting as the clip suggests. We see Black Widow squaring up against Corvus Glaive and manages to knock him down. Proxima Midnight, Corvus’ wife, then snatches up the spear from Black Widow and attacks her. Cap intervenes, and he and Black Widow take on Proxima together. Just then, Falcon (Sam Wilson) joins the fight. Proxima Midnight urges a prone Corvus Glaive to get up, but he says he can’t.

Black Widow, then, says, strangely, “We don’t want to kill you, but we will.” Why would somebody as cold as Black Widow will not want to kill murderous alien warriors who want to level the planet and destroy half the universe? This statement appears way out of character, but I hope there is context.

Also, it is hard to believe that Proxima and Corvus are outmatched against Cap, Black Widow and Falcon. This is inconsistent with the lore. Of course, there may be some clever editing here to fool us.

Another clip shows Bruce Banner, Wong and Doctor Strange explaining the threat of Thanos to Tony Stark. It is nice to see Bruce and Tony – the science-bros – together after such a long time. Bruce tells Tony that it was Thanos who sent Loki and the Chitauri to Earth.

That it has been Thanos all along, watching from the sidelines, pulling the strings. There is the usual banter that always accompanies Stark, who pretends he is not taking what they are saying seriously. He also takes exception to Strange’s abstruse expression, “Hitherto undreamt of.”

