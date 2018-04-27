Avengers Infinity War movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Marvel fans, the wait is finally over. Avengers: Infinity War releases today and with that, we witness the magic of the 19th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The journey that started with Iron Man in 2008 is about to come full circle as the superheroes unite to fight against Thanos.
In various clips and trailers, we have seen that Thanos’ arrival on Earth is with the motive of collecting the Infinity Stones so he can wipe half the population of Earth. If Thanos succeeds in his mission or if we are going to see the death of one of our beloved superheroes, we will get all the answers today.
Avengers: Infinity War will be a two-part film. The second part is said to release in 2019 and is still untitled. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, many early fan reactions have suggested that this is truly the best Marvel film till date and being ardent fans, we are believing in the same.
Highlights
Here is the description and the last known location of all the Infinity Stones:
1. Space Stone (Tesseract): As seen in both Captain America: The First Avenger (used by Red Skull) and The Avengers (used by Loki), the Tesseract is a blue stone capable of teleporting anything from one point in the universe to the other. It can also open portals from one reality to another. Thor took it back to his homeworld of Asgard at the end of The Avengers. In Thor: Ragnarok, Loki pilfered it from Odin’s trophy room.
2. Reality Stone: Reality Stone’s only appearance in the movie so far has been in Thor: The Dark World. By the end of the film, it was given to The Collector for safekeeping. Thanos will likely kill him to claim it as a leaked scene showed.
Tom Hiddleston shares that he signed up to play Loki in 2009 and the character has gone through a lot of shades since then and he has enjoyed every bit of it.
In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Avengers Infinity War director Joe Russo said, "We are one big, epic family. We have worked together for decades. And we are all very close. Juggling all the characters was very difficult. We have worked together on four films at Marvel. We discussed this for many, many months and went through every character in the Marvel universe. We talked about who would be the most interesting to pair up together, what kind of story do we want to tell, what do we want to say about the character. So it is, you know, just a disciplined storytelling work, to make sure that every character is used in a way that’s in the end satisfying. Obviously, we had some good experience from Captain America: Civil War. We sort of moved in steps.”
In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “I know there is a bit of a crossover. They (Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange) are both smart but that’s kind of it really. Holmes is a high-functioning sociopath. While Strange is different. He has much bigger responsibilities and a bigger impact. He is more concerned with the material world, especially in the origin story.”
Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection of Avengers: Infinity War to land somewhere around Rs 20 crore.
Talking about the film’s phenomenal advance bookings, Girish said, “I was surprised (in a good way) to see the magnificent numbers for the film’s advance bookings. There has been a lot of buzz around the film and the last time we saw so much excitement was during the release of Baahubali. I hope the film does really good.”
Convergence
Avengers: Infinity War will have everybody’s favourite superheroes in one film. Even if one does not like, Doctor Strange, there is Iron Man to root for. The variety of characters that people have followed for ten years is the biggest strength of this film.
Thanos
Thanos is a villain who can take on multiple superheroes and come out unscathed. So far, he has only made fleeting appearances in previous MCU films. It is in Avengers: Infinity War that we will see what he is truly capable of.
Indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat says, “Avengers: Infinity War is full of supremely entertaining little scenes that somehow do not make up a compelling whole film. It is a phantasmagoria of extraordinary action sequences and beautifully poignant moments that nevertheless leaves one cold in the end. A veritable army of superheroes and other characters are fiddled around pretty ably by the Russo brothers and almost everybody gets their due. Thanos is the highlight, a herculean strongman obsessed with balance in all things. He is brought to life so spectacularly by Josh Brolin. The attempts to make Thanos look sympathetic was desperate and unnecessary. Just let him be a force of pure evil. The Black Order members are criminally underused and seem slightly underpowered. Infinity War is not the best Marvel film, but then telling a largely logical story with 67 characters is itself an achievement.