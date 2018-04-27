Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Avengers Infinity War movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Avengers Infinity War live updates: Want to know what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Avengers Infinity War? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2018 9:06:13 am
Avengers Infinity War release Avengers Infinity War live updates: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer hits screens on April 27.

Marvel fans, the wait is finally over. Avengers: Infinity War releases today and with that, we witness the magic of the 19th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The journey that started with Iron Man in 2008 is about to come full circle as the superheroes unite to fight against Thanos.

In various clips and trailers, we have seen that Thanos’ arrival on Earth is with the motive of collecting the Infinity Stones so he can wipe half the population of Earth. If Thanos succeeds in his mission or if we are going to see the death of one of our beloved superheroes, we will get all the answers today.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about Avengers Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War will be a two-part film. The second part is said to release in 2019 and is still untitled. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, many early fan reactions have suggested that this is truly the best Marvel film till date and being ardent fans, we are believing in the same.

Live Blog

Follow all the live updates about Avengers Infinity War, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin and Chris Pratt among others.

Highlights

    09:05 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Read all about the Infinity Stones here

    Here is the description and the last known location of all the Infinity Stones:

    1. Space Stone (Tesseract): As seen in both Captain America: The First Avenger (used by Red Skull) and The Avengers (used by Loki), the Tesseract is a blue stone capable of teleporting anything from one point in the universe to the other. It can also open portals from one reality to another. Thor took it back to his homeworld of Asgard at the end of The Avengers. In Thor: Ragnarok, Loki pilfered it from Odin’s trophy room.

    2. Reality Stone: Reality Stone’s only appearance in the movie so far has been in Thor: The Dark World. By the end of the film, it was given to The Collector for safekeeping. Thanos will likely kill him to claim it as a leaked scene showed.

    Read | Avengers Infinity War: What are Infinity Stones?

    08:54 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Josh Gad on Avengers Infinity War
    08:36 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Tom Hiddleston and Don Cheadle talk about Loki's evolution

    Tom Hiddleston shares that he signed up to play Loki in 2009 and the character has gone through a lot of shades since then and he has enjoyed every bit of it.

    08:35 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Joe Russo on Avengers Infinity War

    In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Avengers Infinity War director Joe Russo said, "We are one big, epic family. We have worked together for decades. And we are all very close. Juggling all the characters was very difficult. We have worked together on four films at Marvel. We discussed this for many, many months and went through every character in the Marvel universe. We talked about who would be the most interesting to pair up together, what kind of story do we want to tell, what do we want to say about the character. So it is, you know, just a disciplined storytelling work, to make sure that every character is used in a way that’s in the end satisfying. Obviously, we had some good experience from Captain America: Civil War. We sort of moved in steps.”

    Also Read | Joe Russo on directing Avengers Infinity War: Juggling so many characters was very difficult

    08:29 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Benedict Cumberbatch on Doctor Strange and Sherlock Holmes

    In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “I know there is a bit of a crossover. They (Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange) are both smart but that’s kind of it really. Holmes is a high-functioning sociopath. While Strange is different. He has much bigger responsibilities and a bigger impact. He is more concerned with the material world, especially in the origin story.”

    Also Read: Avengers Infinity War actor Benedict Cumberbatch: I get drawn towards outsider sort of characters

    08:23 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    On the fence about watching Avengers Infinity War? Here's a look at all the videos related to the superhero film

    1. The announcement clip

    2. Marvel Studios 10 years sweepstakes

    3. Avengers: Infinity War trailer 1

    4. Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl promo

    5. Avengers: Infinity War trailer 2

    6. Avengers: Infinity War 'All of Them' TV spot

    7. Avengers: Infinity War 'Gone' TV spot

    8. Avengers: Infinity War international TV spot

    9. Avengers: Infinity War Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor clip

    10. Avengers: Infinity War - Family Featurette

    11. Avengers: Infinity War 10-Year Legacy Featurette

    12. Avengers: Infinity War - Black Order vs Avengers

    13. Avengers: Infinity War - Doctor Strange and Iron Man discuss Thanos

    08:20 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Avengers Infinity War box office prediction

    Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection of Avengers: Infinity War to land somewhere around Rs 20 crore.

    Talking about the film’s phenomenal advance bookings, Girish said, “I was surprised (in a good way) to see the magnificent numbers for the film’s advance bookings. There has been a lot of buzz around the film and the last time we saw so much excitement was during the release of Baahubali. I hope the film does really good.”

    Also Read | Avengers Infinity War box office prediction: Marvel’s crossover treat expected to earn Rs 20 crore on day 1

    08:16 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Planning to watch Avengers Infinity War? Here are some reasons to watch the biggest superhero film of the year

    Convergence

    Avengers: Infinity War will have everybody’s favourite superheroes in one film. Even if one does not like, Doctor Strange, there is Iron Man to root for. The variety of characters that people have followed for ten years is the biggest strength of this film.

    Thanos

    Thanos is a villain who can take on multiple superheroes and come out unscathed. So far, he has only made fleeting appearances in previous MCU films. It is in Avengers: Infinity War that we will see what he is truly capable of.

    Also Read: Five reasons to watch Avengers Infinity War

    08:06 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Avengers Infinity War: Quick take

    Indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat says, “Avengers: Infinity War is full of supremely entertaining little scenes that somehow do not make up a compelling whole film. It is a phantasmagoria of extraordinary action sequences and beautifully poignant moments that nevertheless leaves one cold in the end. A veritable army of superheroes and other characters are fiddled around pretty ably by the Russo brothers and almost everybody gets their due. Thanos is the highlight, a herculean strongman obsessed with balance in all things. He is brought to life so spectacularly by Josh Brolin. The attempts to make Thanos look sympathetic was desperate and unnecessary. Just let him be a force of pure evil. The Black Order members are criminally underused and seem slightly underpowered. Infinity War is not the best Marvel film, but then telling a largely logical story with 67 characters is itself an achievement.

    An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their super hero allies must be willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.
