Avengers Infinity War movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Marvel fans, the wait is finally over. Avengers: Infinity War releases today and with that, we witness the magic of the 19th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The journey that started with Iron Man in 2008 is about to come full circle as the superheroes unite to fight against Thanos.

In various clips and trailers, we have seen that Thanos’ arrival on Earth is with the motive of collecting the Infinity Stones so he can wipe half the population of Earth. If Thanos succeeds in his mission or if we are going to see the death of one of our beloved superheroes, we will get all the answers today.

Avengers: Infinity War will be a two-part film. The second part is said to release in 2019 and is still untitled. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, many early fan reactions have suggested that this is truly the best Marvel film till date and being ardent fans, we are believing in the same.