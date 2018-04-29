Avengers Infinity War: Did you know Marvel villain Thanos was ripped off from this DC character?

Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War is an intergalactic tyrant. Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War is an intergalactic tyrant.

Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres worldwide on April 27 after a wait of 10 years. What started with 2008’s Iron Man culminated with 2018’s Infinity War. This film included almost all the Marvel superheroes that had previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, one superhero is one-too-many for some, but two dozen? Insanity. But the reason is actually sensible. One word: Thanos. Now is the time for you to stop reading this piece since it contains spoilers from the movie.

Thanos in Infinity War is an intergalactic tyrant holding Malthusian beliefs. Unlike Jim Starlin’s creation in comics, who is in love with the primal entity Death, MCU’s Thanos has motivations that could have been called altruist if not for the small matter of his methods, which are pretty extreme. The Mad Titan wants to destroy half of all life in the universe since that will make for a fairer allocation of resources. Opinions may differ, but I still like Starlin’s original creation.

Did I say original? Well, Thanos was original in the sense that the yarns spun around him were original. But the character itself was a copy of DC’s Darkseid. Yes, Avengers’ biggest villain is a rip-off of Justice League’s biggest villain. A bit of perspective here. Jack Kirby, the comic-book legend, had creative differences with Marvel and switched to DC. There, he did some of the best work of his life. He wrote the New Gods storyline, which is in this writer’s opinion one of the best in comic-book history.

The world of New Gods was outside the rest of the DC universe. There were two planets, one called New Genesis and the other Apokolips. New Genesis was the home of the ‘good’ gods (quotes because that was not always true) ruled by the kindly Highfather while Apokolips was a hellscape of continent-size fire pits, huge machines of torment, and ruled by Darkseid, the God of Evil.

Jim Starlin was initially basing Thanos on Metron, a New God from New Genesis who is mostly found seated on a throne, but apparently, somebody asked him to copy Darkseid instead since he’s “the good one.” Starlin in an interview with CBR said, “Kirby had done the New Gods, which I thought was terrific. He was over at DC at the time. I came up with some things that were inspired by that. You’d think that Thanos was inspired by Darkseid, but that was not the case when I showed up. In my first Thanos drawings, if he looked like anybody, it was Metron. I had all these different gods and things I wanted to do, which became Thanos and the Titans. Roy took one look at the guy in the Metron-like chair and said: “Beef him up! If you’re going to steal one of the New Gods, at least rip off Darkseid, the really good one!”.

So that is how Thanos became a combination of both Metron and Darkseid. Like Metron, Thanos is mostly found seated on a throne. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1, too, you can see him in the same position, pulling the strings and manipulating people and events. And like Darkseid, his look is similar and the body structure of both is like that of a walking tank. Their goals are also pretty alike. They both want to either obliterate or control all life in the universe, for different reasons admittedly. Darkseid, incidentally, wants to find the always-elusive anti-life equation and eliminate free will from the universe.

