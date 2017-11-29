Avengers Infinity War: These new photos from the Marvel universe are sure to get you excited for the upcoming trailer

The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is all set to drop today. The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is all set to drop today.

The most awaited superhero film of 2018 is definitely Avengers: Infinity War. After the release of Thor: Ragnarok, fans all over the world have become all the more keen for the coming together of the most popular superheroes of the Marvel world. This film will also see the coming together of Star-Lord with the stars of the previous Avengers films. The superheroes will get together to battle Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to release in May 2018 and the trailer for this one is scheduled to drop on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the superheroes got together for a cover shoot for Vanity Fair and it was all kinds of marvelous.

Check out the pictures here:

The makers also released a new poster for the film to get their fans excited for the upcoming trailer.

Check out the new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: #InfinityWar.” pic.twitter.com/oQMMFIPDDb — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 28, 2017

The poster was unveiled by Tom Holland on a live feed. He opened a box that was sent to him by Mark Ruffalo on his Instagram live and shared the new teaser poster of the movie. The poster was accidentally leaked by Tom as it was confidential but he realised the same only when he had revealed it to his fans.

Avengers: Infinity War’s trailer was first screened at Comic-Con but was never shared online. So, for rest of the fans across the world, the trailer will be their first glimpse into the latest Marvel movie.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

