Avengers Infinity War TV spot: Marvel superheroes are out of time

Avengers: Infinity War is now 25 days away from its release, and marketing of the film is in full swing. The film has already seen two trailers and now Marvel is releasing TV spots every few days to maintain interest among fans. Not that anybody would ever forget to watch this incredible achievement of a film. I am not talking about the film itself, but all that has happened before – the 18 films, more than a dozen TV series, short films, companion comics and more. The groundwork that was laid to make Infinity War boggles one’s mind.

Meanwhile, Marvel has released another TV spot titled ‘One Goal’. The title refers to the one thing Thanos has always wanted to do. We saw Gamora explain who is Thanos and why he is coming to earth. Thanos wants to collect all the Infinity Stones, the primordial objects of great power, which he would use to inflict his will on the universe – and destroy half of it.

There is precious little new footage in the TV spot, but the video does help put things in perspective. There is a sideways view of Doctor Strange with strange spikes on his face (courtesy of Ebony Maw). Heroes in Wakanda get ready to fight against the forces of Thanos on the savannah. Vision says that they are out of time to Wanda.

Here is the official synopsis of the upcoming film: “An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their super hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

