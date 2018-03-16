Avengers Infinity War: Did you know the Marvel film will have 76 characters?

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

Avengers: Infinity War will be the biggest superhero movie release of all time, perhaps the most awaited movie of any kind. No other movie had almost 20 movies set in the same universe preceding it and nearly all of them critically and commercially successful. The release is not too far now – a little more than a month – and the giant cast (probably the biggest ever) and crew of the film keep dropping hints about what is to come in the film. Here are a few latest details about the movie that have surfaced online recently.

No X-Men and Fantastic Four

Disney, that owns Marvel Studios, may have acquired Fox, but the deal is still months away according to reports. So, do not expect to see Wolverine and Captain America playing friends anytime soon. The deal is confirmed, though, and save for some unforeseen hitch, it should go through. Probably once Thanos and Infinity War conflict is over, we will see X-Men and Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Infinity War and Avengers 4 will end the Thanos conflict

Thanos may be the biggest Big Bad in Marvel Comics, but his quest for “rebalancing the universe” will end by Avengers 4. Subsequent films in Marvel Cinematic Universe will follow another storyline and it is not clear whether today’s top superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor will be in it. New superheroes like Black Panther, Spider-man, and so on may become the next Avengers.

Infinity War is a direct corollary to Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War was the biggest film in MCU yet by the number of superheroes. And Russo brothers juggled the huge cast in style, and that is why Marvel hired them to helm the last two movies in Avengers series. Recently Joe Russo has said that Avengers: Infinity War will directly follow Captain America: Civil War. “It’s a direct corollary to the end of Civil War,” Joe Russo said. “You’re coming into this film with the ramifications of that film at the forefront of this movie.”

It will be a MacGuffin-driven movie

As the name indicates, Avengers: Infinity War will be based on Thanos’ target to acquire all the Infinity Stones, and the heroes’ mission to stop him and his forces. So clearly, it would be a movie driven by MacGuffuns i.e. Infinity Stones. But that does not mean it would be a game of snatch-and-grab. Thanos is a bonafide galactic tyrant and means business. He would kill at least one superhero in the film.

Avengers: Infinity War will have 76 characters according to Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in MCU, had revealed that Infinity War will have 76 characters, which is an insanely huge number. The movie is expected to be 2 and a half hours long and still it is worth wondering whether even that is enough to accommodate such a huge number of characters.

