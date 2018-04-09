Amount of craftsmanship in Avengers Infinity War is astounding: Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role of Hulk in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Infinity war. Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role of Hulk in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Infinity war.

Mark Ruffalo believes it is not everyday one gets to be a part of a film as grand as his upcoming release Avengers: Infinity War, that not only boasts of insane number of superheroes but is equally special in terms of quality creative concepts. Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said the CGI and the craftsmanship he saw on the sets of the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film was “astounding”.

“It’s amazing. As an actor, you just don’t get to work in that kind of scale. It’s always either CGI, or it’s just a tiny piece of an environment. But we have it all. I was walking around that set and seeing places that were completely propped and designed and decorated and painted.

“It hearkens back to another time in Hollywood that really hasn’t existed for quite some time. The amount of craftsmanship that’s present is pretty astounding,” Ruffalo said in a statement.

The film features a galaxy of stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland and Paul Rudd.

Ruffalo, who has worked with Evans, Downey Jr and Hemsworth among others in previous Avengers movies, has collaborated with Black Panther Chadwick Boseman and Falcon Anthony Mackie for the first time.

The actor said working with the new lot of superheroes was exciting.

“I’d never done anything with Anthony Mackie or Chadwick Boseman, and some other people that I really admire. Good actors want to create a relationship as quickly as possible. And that’s fun, and that’s what people respond to. So I got to do that with Chad. I got to do that with Don Cheadle and then I get to do that with my old Avenger pals,” he added.

The film, produced by Kevin Feige has Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee as executive producers.

It will hit the screens on April 27, 2018.

