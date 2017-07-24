Avengers: Infinity War’s latest posters are out. See photos

Avengers: Infinity War will be out on May 4, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War will be out on May 4, 2018.

Marvel was on a roll at this year’s San Diego Comic Con. Avengers, the flagship movie series of Marvel Cinematic Universe, has its third iteration release next year called Infinity War. Infinity War features most of the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films who face the threat called Thanos. At the convention, Marvel wowed the audiences by screening the never before seen trailer of the upcoming movie, although they did not release the trailer online. However, we have got our hands on some stunning posters of Avengers: Infinity War that were showcased at the venue. These beautiful posters, created by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, are actually painted, but have a life-like quality to them.

In Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy are going to face off with suppervillain Thanos to save the universe. The first poster, of which the rest three are smaller close-up cutouts, shows all the major character of the film. Thanos stands in the middle, looking with a devilish smile at the gauntlet with Infinity Stones studded in it.

Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy crowd around him with really grim faces. You can be sure that things are going to go really bad for the superheroes. Thanos has almost god-like power and it might take the collective strength of all the superheroes to defeat him. And then some.

The rest three posters show closeups of the larger posters with Thanos, Captain America and Iron Man highlighted.

