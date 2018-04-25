Avengers Infinity War: What are Infinity Stones?

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

As Disney and Marvel keep reminding us, Avengers: Infinity War has been 10 years in the making. What began with Iron Man in 2008 will end with Infinity War. The inter-galactic tyrant Thanos is finally coming to earth to deal with the Marvel superheroes and get the Infinity Stones for himself.

Why? What is it about Infinity Stones that Thanos is taking the risk to take on multiple superheroes?

Simple. Infinity Stones would help the Mad Titan achieve his destructive goals, with one of them being the destruction of half the universe.

There were six singularities before the universe existed. When the universe was formed, the Cosmic Entities like Death and Eternity, turned those singularities into concentrated objects of power called Infinity Stones. There are 6 Infinity Stones or Gems in total: Space Stone, Reality Stone, Power Stone, Mind Stone, Time Stone, and finally Soul Stone (which we haven’t seen yet).

Here is the description and the last known location of all the Infinity Stones:

1. Space Stone (Tesseract): As seen in both Captain America: The First Avenger (used by Red Skull) and The Avengers (used by Loki), the Tesseract is a blue stone capable of teleporting anything from one point in the universe to the other. It can also open portals from one reality to another. Thor took it back to his homeworld of Asgard at the end of The Avengers. In Thor: Ragnarok, Loki pilfered it from Odin’s trophy room.

2. Reality Stone: Reality Stone’s only appearance in the movie so far has been in Thor: The Dark World. By the end of the film, it was given to The Collector for safekeeping. Thanos will likely kill him to claim it as a leaked scene showed.

3. Power Stone: The Power Stone gives the wielder incredible power. It shoots purple beams of raw energy that can potentially consume entire planets. By the end of Guardians of the Galaxy, the Power Stone was being housed by the intergalactic police known as Nova Corps in the planet Xandar. In Infinity War, Thanos already has it, so he presumably annihilated everyone on Xandar to take it.

4. Mind Stone: Loki’s blue-glowing sceptre, it turns out, housed a yellow infinity stone. As seen in The Avengers, the mind stone lets the owner control the minds of others. It also gave life to an artificial being Vision on whose head the stone currently resides.

5. Soul Stone: The location of the Soul Stone has been kept under wraps. The Russo brothers have teased its appearance in Infinity War. The Soul Stone of Marvel comics is reportedly a powerful thing that can trap souls inside another world.

6. Time Stone: The most recently revealed Infinity Stone (featured in Doctor Strange), the Time Stone was first spotted inside Kamar-Taj under the care of the Ancient One. Doctor Strange uses it in the final act of the film to save the world from Dormammu and his Dark Dimension. Thanos and his minions are expected to assault the Sorcerer Supreme to snatch it away.

