Avengers Infinity War to release in India a week before US

Avengers: Infinity War trailer became the most viewed trailer of all time in 24 hours. Avengers: Infinity War trailer became the most viewed trailer of all time in 24 hours.

Has the trailer of Avengers: Infinity War made your wait for the film’s release even more difficult? Then rejoice! Marvel fanatics in India will get to see this mega superhero film a week before its US release. Yes, you read that right. Avengers: Infinity War will ditch its worldwide release of May 4, 2018, and strike the Indian box office like a lightening on April 27. This happy news comes after its trailer already attained the feat of becoming the most viewed trailer of all time in 24 hours. Are we really surprised by all this happy news? Well, not really seeing the loyal fans Marvel has in India too.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India confirmed the news in a statement. “With every title, the popularity and fan-following of Marvel’s Super Heroes has grown exponentially in the country. Through the unique storytelling, action adventure, quirky humour and superlative content, Marvel movies are among the most-awaited movies in India. And the initial peek through the trailer has quadrupled the expectations and response. With so much love and anticipation around Avengers: Infinity War, we decided to make the movie special for Indian fans by releasing it earlier by a week before it opens in the US,” he said.

Also read | Avengers Infinity War trailer: 10 moments that left Marvel fans intrigued about the film’s plot

Needless to say, the trailer of Avengers: Infinity War was one of the most awaited ones this year. And as much as fans kept their patience with bated breath, the trailer, which released on November 29, broke the internet within minutes. From social media posts to reaction videos, Marvel fanatics did everything under the sun to prove their excitement. The film brings all the superheroes of the MCU together to fight the mighty Thanos.

The official Twitter handle of Marvel shared the news about its trailer attaining the feat. It tweeted, “Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making Marvel Studios’ “@Avengers: #InfinityWar” the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours! 👏”

Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making Marvel Studios’ “@Avengers: #InfinityWar” the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours! 👏 pic.twitter.com/aLP7teroBe — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 30, 2017

Avenger: Infinity War’s trailer gave enough glimpses of what lies ahead in the comic turned cinematic universe. We saw Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Hulk, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Spider-Man and several others joining hands to save the planet from the attack of its supervillain Thano’s army. Why and how they do it, is yet to be known.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in a still from Avengers: Infinity war trailer. Tom Holland as Spider-Man in a still from Avengers: Infinity war trailer.

From the trailer’s first lines “There was an idea…” to several moments like Captain America leading the army in Wakanda against the alien attack, Vision’s human form and he being ripped off his yellow stone to Thanos arriving on Earth and flaunting his two Infinity Stone, the trailer has numerous hair-raising moments, just like the Spider sense! If seen closely, it also gives ample hints at all the happy and sad moments that the audience will witness in the mega superhero film.

Watch | Avengers: Infinity War Official Trailer

Avenger: Infinity War has actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman and others reprising the roles of their respective superheroes. It also stars Josh Brolin as Thanos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd