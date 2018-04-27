Everything you need to know about Avengers Infinity War

Avengers Infinity War releases on April 27 and here’s everything you should know about the film. Avengers Infinity War releases on April 27 and here’s everything you should know about the film.

The superhero film of the year, Avengers: Infinity War, is all set to release on April 27. The film witnesses the coming together of all the Marvel superheroes and will bring back all the pivotal characters that we have seen in the previous 18 Marvel movies.

In various clips and trailers released by Marvel, we got to know a fair bit about the universe of this film. Avengers are going to face the biggest villain they have ever faced in the form of Thanos. Most of the Earth-bound superheroes have never met Thanos and so have no idea about what he wants and how far he will go to get it. That’s where the Guardians of the Galaxy come in. With Gamora, who is an adoptive daughter of Thanos, we know that she will be an asset to the team in defeating Thanos.

Thanos wants to wipe out half the universe in Avengers Inifinity War. Thanos wants to wipe out half the universe in Avengers Inifinity War.

Thanos wants to get control of the six Infinity Stones so he can wipe out half the world. His intentions of doing so have not been specified yet but from what we know from the comic books, he is doing so because of his obsession with Death.

The first trailer that came out got us all excited for the release of this superhero bonanza.

In the first trailer of the film, we start with Nick Fury’s voice over where he talks about the assembling of Avengers. In typical Marvel fashion, we are then introduced to all the superheroes and so begins their journey to fight against Thanos. We also see that Thanos’ ship has arrived on Earth and Spider-Man spots it through the window of a school bus. In one of the most important shots, we see Loki holding the Tesseract and offering it to Thanos, probably. Vision’s stone is extracted from his body and that will lead to the end of this hero who we came to love after Avengers Age of Ultron.

In the second trailer, we saw Gamora explaining to Tony Stark that all Thanos has ever wanted is to wipe out half the universe and if he gets all the Infinity Stones, he will be able to succeed in his plan. Stark believes that they have an advantage since Thanos is coming to them and they will be fighting him in familiar conditions. Captain America and Black Widow have traveled to Wakanda to seek Black Panther’s help and we also see a shot of Shuri, who we are sure is solving an important part of the puzzle.

Shuri played by Letitia Wright was first seen in Black Panther. Shuri played by Letitia Wright was first seen in Black Panther.

Thanos declares that once he’s done “half of humanity will still exist”. Doctor Strange will probably lose his time stone in the movie as we see him getting tortured by Ebony Maw, who is a member of Thanos’ Black Order.

In the various clips released by Marvel, we have seen Thanos attacking Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, Captain America so it further presses upon the fact that we will lose a major hero in this film.

We also saw the clip where Star-Lord saved Thor while he was seen hanging in space. For the two groups to combine, it looks like Thor will be the one bringing them both together on Earth. Thor invites the Guardians of the Galaxy to join the mightiest superheroes.

In another clip, we saw Tony Stark christening Spider-Man with the title of an Avenger and he too, will get a new suit in this film along with Steve Rogers.

Spider-Man played by Tom Halland will sport a new suit in Avengers Infinity War. Spider-Man played by Tom Halland will sport a new suit in Avengers Infinity War.

We also saw Tony Stark acknowledging that they needed help and soon after the shot cuts to Wakanda. Steve Rogers and Black Widow are in Wakanda to ask for T’Challa’s help and after a long time, Bucky and Steve are reunited.

Thor is extremely ambitious that if all the superheroes unite, they will be able to defeat Thanos.

Vision tells Scarlet Witch that they are all out of time and in the same clip we see Steve Rogers going head to head with Thanos.

In another video, we saw Tony Stark, Bruce Banner and Doctor Strange talk about Thanos. Stark has no idea about the power of Thanos and Doctor Strange tells him about the sanctity of the Time Stone.

In this clip, we saw Steve Rogers and Natasha fighting aganst the Black Order, Thanos’ loyal army.

Avengers Infinity War is an event in the movies like no other. For those who have stayed loyal to the Marvel Universe for 10 long years, this is time for some pay-off. Marvel movies have always concentrated on moving the big picture along with the stories of each character and all of that will come full circle in Avengers Infinity War.

Also Read: Avengers Infinity War: Who’s who of the big Marvel film

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who started working in MCU with 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier which in a lot of ways triggered the events that will culminate in this movie. They then directed Captain America Civil War which was necessary to build the characters of each of the Avengers. The unity of the superheroes was tested in this film and it is after the events of that film, that all the superheroes will reunite in the upcoming Avengers Infinity War.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd