Avengers Infinity War early reactions: Best Marvel film with a great ending

Avengers: Infinity War has received glowing reviews. Avengers: Infinity War has received glowing reviews.

Avengers: Infinity War, the movie we all have been waiting for, is here. Well, some critics got to see it and the overall reception is highly positive, with usage of lots of adjectives like ‘incredible, “ballsy”, “a blast”, and so on. Infinity War unites nearly all major Marvel superheroes to face the invader and inter-galactic tyrant Thanos and his minions. The threat of Thanos has been teased from The Avengers (2012) and it is only now we will see him in his full glory.

The Verge’s Tasha Robinson said that Infinity War is basically a much bigger version of Captain America: Civil War. “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar,” she tweeted.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff pointed out that Infinity War was so compelling because of the buildup that preceded it. “After 10 years of investment in this series & these characters, boy does #AvengersInfinityWar knock you on your ass. Humor, sky high stakes & a truly overwhelming amount of emotion in it. Russos did a great job spreading screen time for the ensemble but my MVPs – The Guardians,” she said.

Slashfilm.com’s Peter Sciretta said, “#InfinityWar is everything you want, nothing you expect. It’s funny, surprising, dark, filled with delightful interplay between characters never seen on screen before. I know many filmmakers say they are trying to make a sequel in the vein of Empire Strikes Back, this succeeds.”

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018

After 10 years of investment in this series & these characters, boy does #AvengersInfinityWar knock you on your ass. Humor, sky high stakes & a truly overwhelming amount of emotion in it. Russos did a great job spreading screen time for the ensemble but my MVPs – The Guardians. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar is everything you want, nothing you expect. It’s funny, surprising, dark, filled with delightful interplay between characters never seen on screen before. I know many filmmakers say they are trying to make a sequel in the vein of Empire Strikes Back, this succeeds. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 24, 2018

Mashable’s Angie J Han gave a mixed reaction. “#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect?” she tweeted.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theatres in India on April 27.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd