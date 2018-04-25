Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the Marvel film Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the Marvel film

2016’s Doctor Strange was a spectacle, and easily one of the best movies to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Civil War, Thor Ragnarok, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Black Panther and Winter Soldier of course. On a serious note, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer hit quite a few nails in the head. The performances were convincing, the special effects were on another level altogether. But it wasn’t perfect. Here’s taking a look at what worked in Doctor Strange’s favour.

Four best things about Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch

No points for guessing that Benedict Cumberbatch was one of the best things about the film. Yes, there were other decent performances as well. Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One and Benedict Wong as The Librarian were convincing enough but the film would have sunk like the Titanic if not for Cumberbatch’s acting prowess.

The visual effects

Doctor Strange had some great effects, an upgraded version of the Inception if you will. I mean, when the buildings overlap and merge, that is a sight to behold. And then there’s that trippy as hell “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain” scene.

A still from Marvel’s Doctor Strange A still from Marvel’s Doctor Strange

The magic

I don’t know about you, but I am all about some sorcery myself. The hands that follow the circular motion to make magic rings? Yes, please. Plus, so far the Marvel Cinematic Universe had provided us with all the wonders science and technology had to offer. But everyone knows everything takes a turn for the better with a dash of magic. Ask any Tolkien/Rowling fan, and you will have your answer.

The music

Wow is the word. Composer Michael Giacchino is a magician. Tracks like “The Hands Dealt”, “The Master of the Mystic End Credits” and “Mystery Training” settle so well within the frame of the film that it leaves you at a loss for words. The best thing about the music is that it (the music) works independently just as well.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel McAdams in MCU’s Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel McAdams in MCU’s Doctor Strange

Two not-so-great things about Doctor Strange

The script

I am sorry, but the narrative wasn’t that strong. There were possibilities which were wasted. The relationship that Strange shared with Rachel McAdams’ character could have taken a bit more screen time. Cumberbatch and McAdams have good chemistry, and that could have been explored. The way things were left with McAdams’ character seemed like unfinished business, and not in a good way. And Tilda Swinton is a great actor, but the role of the Ancient One just wasn’t developed enough.

Also Read: Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of Captain America: Civil War

The villain

Mads Mikkelsen is a fine performer. Just watch The Hannibal series if you don’t believe me. However, his skills were wasted in the caricature of a lame villain called Kaecilius. He failed to excite any emotion, as far as I am concerned. Just not powerful enough.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd