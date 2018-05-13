Avengers Infinity War: Directors disclose characters who died and survived off screen

Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War subscribed to Malthusian theory of population. Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War subscribed to Malthusian theory of population.

Avengers: Infinity War’s ending has left millions of fans traumatised around the world. Half of the superheroes (along with half of the universe) got wiped out in an extended version of the Red Wedding. The interesting thing is that all the superheroes who died were introduced after the phase 1. Thanos, the Mad Titan (who turned out to completely insane, not just mad), the villain of the film, finally acquired all the Infinity Stones. He held extreme Malthusian beliefs and wanted to ‘balance’ the universe by erasing half of the universe’s life-forms. He did exactly that by the finger-snap of his Infinity Gauntlet.

There is intense speculation as to whether the characters who vanished are really dead or just got teleported to a different world or reality or in the Soul Stone. Or maybe they will be resurrected? But what about the characters who did not appear in the film?

The directors, Anthony and Joe Russo spoke to The Huffington Post and revealed the fate of a few characters. Some of the names conjured up memories of characters and actors we had almost forgotten were in the MCU once upon a time.

So who all are dead? Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross, who was last seen in The Incredible Hulk, is dead, the Russos confirm. Who cares, right? But there are more important names. Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif from the Thor franchise is also dead. This one hurts a little. Matt Damon’s little cameo in Thor: Ragnarok as the Loki actor will be probably the last time he will be seen in MCU.

Now, who is safe? Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is okay. Howard the Duck is okay as well, not that anybody cares. These two are the only characters that are alive for certain. For others like the mild-mannered leftist revolutionary Korg, Thor’s former girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who was removed from Ragnarok like an extraneous appendage, Wakandan heroines Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), the directors refused to say. We guess they themselves do not know as Marvel has likely not decided yet.

Will Shuri be the next Black Panther? Will Shuri be the next Black Panther?

Of course, in the untitled Avengers 4, all of the ‘dead’ characters turn out to be not-so-dead since there is a lot of evidence in the film itself to support that line of thought. And who are we kidding: will Disney or Sony allow Marvel to kill a profitable franchise like Spider-Man? Black Panther (even if Shuri can don the role)? Doctor Strange? Avengers 4 will release on May 3.

