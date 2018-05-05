Avengers Infinity War director Joe Russo confirms Thanos and Gamora are inside Soul Stone

Thanos is a strongman obsessed with bringing balance to the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos is a strongman obsessed with bringing balance to the universe in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers Infinity War has been earning money in the millions every day thanks to 10 years of buildup and the hype. But its ending has seemingly traumatised many fans. If you have still not seen the movie, please don’t read further. In the final scene of Infinity War, the villain Thanos finally used the central MacGuffin of the movie, the Infinity Gauntlet studded with all the Infinity Stones, and half the universe disappeared out of existence. Fans have been speculating whether they are dead or simply stuck inside the world within Soul Stone.

Joe Russo, one of the directors, has said that it might be the latter case – at least for Gamora. Gamora died earlier in the film, a victim of Thanos’ quest to possess the Soul Stone. In the end, after the finger-snap of the Gauntlet, Thanos is seen in an orange-lit space. Turns out he is inside the Soul Stone. Joe Russo, while talking to kids at Iowa City’s City High (as quoted by Iowa City Press-Citizen), said, “Yeah, it’s implied [that] it’s the Soul Stone. It’s all orange around, then he’s inside the Soul Stone with the amount of power that it took to snap his fingers – he has this out of body experience with Thanos. When he goes inside the Soul Stone he has this kind of conversation with the younger version of his Gamora.”

As it turns out, Gamora is not dead, just trapped inside the Soul Stone… as a kid? Oh, and we did not see any of the superheroes like Doctor Strange and Black Panther, who disappeared at the end. But Gamora is alive, that much Joe Russo confirms. “She in fact is, yes. It was an attempt on our part – because we don’t like two dimensional roles or three dimensional villains every villain is a hero in their own story and as insane and psychotic and brutal and violent as Thanos is he’s a more complex villain if you go on a journey with him emotionally. He does care for things and it is complicated for him to execute his plan and it cost him something. He said at the end that it cost him everything and that it was the only thing he loved which was Gamora which is why we put him back with her at the end. I just want to reiterate with the audience that he does feel true emotion even though he is a monster.”

The relationship between Gamora and Thanos is a big par of Avengers: Infinity War. The relationship between Gamora and Thanos is a big par of Avengers: Infinity War.

It is not clear how will the heroes be brought back if they really are in the Soul Stone. Set photos for Avengers 4 indicate time-travel, which can be achieved by Time Stone (than Thanos still has) or maybe the quantum realm teased in Ant-Man. Perhaps Captain Marvel, who is almost certain to lead the Avengers against Thanos, will know what to do. Either way, it is going to be a long wait.

Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd