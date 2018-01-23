Avengers Infinity War director compares Thanos to Darth Vader

Avengers Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers Infinity War will release on April 27.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the biggest franchises of our times. It can be said to inspire as much devotion Star Wars used to in its day. This is not to say that Star Wars is dead, it is very much alive thanks to it now being owned by Disney. But with the hard work that has gone in building MCU, right from 2008’s Iron Man, is incredible and is the first undertaking of its kind in cinema.

The comparison of MCU to Star Wars does not just end with the fidelity among fans. Joe Russo, one of the two directors of Infinity War, says that he and his brother Anthony Russo want Thanos, the villain of Infinity War and most likely the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, to be as legendary as Darth Vader was in original Star Wars trilogy.

In an interview with Comic Book Movie, Joe Russo said, “Darth Vader was the pre-eminent villain of my childhood, and we’re hoping to make a Darth Vader for a new generation. We’re hoping he has that complexity to him, and that he strikes fear into the heart of the audience, but at the same time they go on a journey with him. Frankly, Avengers 3 is his movie.”

He also talked about the scene in the yet-unreleased trailer of the film shown at San Diego Comic-Con in which Thanos destroys a moon. “That’s one of many things Thanos does in this film. He’s an incredible threat!”

Avengers Infinity War official synopsis reads, “An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their super hero allies must be willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

