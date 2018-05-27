Avengers Infinity War director Joe Russo explains why it took one character longer to die

Avengers Infinity War left many fans grieving. Avengers Infinity War left many fans grieving.

Avengers: Infinity War, the big Disney and Marvel tentpole movie, released exactly a month ago but the grief for the characters who died in the film is still an ongoing process. In what was his way to end the suffering in the universe, Thanos ended half of all life in the universe by a finger-snap of his Infinity Gauntlet. That included half of the superheroes too, including Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Star-Lord and others. All of them crumbled into ash.

But there was one death scene that was held out longer than the others. It was Spider-Man’s, whose last words must have traumatised his mentor and father figure Tony Stark. The scene has become so popular that it is a meme now called “I don’t feel so good”. While all the others like Black Panther and Doctor Strange whooshed out of existence almost immediately, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker stayed around long enough to break our hearts. Why?

Fans have speculated that it was the spidey sense or spider sense that allowed him to detect what was coming for him. While Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is as old as 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, we did not see the spidey sense in action until Infinity War itself when Peter Parker knows something is wrong while travelling in his school bus.

Avengers: Infinity War’s followup Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019. Avengers: Infinity War’s followup Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

The spidey sense, that is one of the perks of being the wall-crawler, is a heightened awareness of seeing danger before it occurs. It has been left largely unexplored in movies as compared to comics. So was it the spidey sense that made Spider-Man aware of his death before it was about to happen? While speaking to HuffPost, Joe Russo confirmed, “That’s correct, he was aware of something.”

It is also hinted that the “dead” characters may not be so dead. After all, which studio in its right mind would abandon properties like Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and almost the entire Guardians of the Galaxy?

Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd