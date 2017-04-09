Avengers Infinity War: Corvus Glaive joins Thanos. Will Marvel superheroes win the big fight?

Avengers Infinity War: Marvel’s superheroes are set to take on the MCU’s biggest villain in the final installment of the franchise. Avengers Infinity War: Marvel’s superheroes are set to take on the MCU’s biggest villain in the final installment of the franchise.

If you thought Thanos is the biggest villain and nothing can match his might in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, well, you might just be in for a big surprise. Yes! Corvus Glaive is all set to join Thanos in the upcoming mega film Avengers: Infinity War, which would make this the strongest dark force collaboration. According to Digital Spy, actor Josh Brolin who will play Thanos, will be joined by his comic book second in command, the deadly warrior Corvus Glaive in the movie. Actor Terry Notary, recently dropped some hints about his role as Glaive.

“I’m working with Josh Brolin and three other actors, and I’m playing Josh Brolin’s right-hand bad guy in the film,” Terry told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I can’t say the name of the character or I think Marvel will sever my head, but I apply those same principles of what it means to drop bullshit and just play a character (that’s) truly evil. And it’s working. It’s truly working,” he added. This strongly hints at Terry Notary playing Glaive, with his three fellow actors playing other members of Thanos’s crack troops, the Black Order.

Avengers: Infinity War is the third film in the Avengers series after The Avengers in 2012 and Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. It is also the 19th installment in the MCU. The film features an ensemble cast including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Vision, Loki, Winter Soldier, apart from others. The two part final installment will see the Avengers joining forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to take on their biggest villain – Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War will release in May 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)

