Avengers Infinity War Comic Con trailer leaked and we can finally see Thanos. Watch video

Avengers: Infinity War trailer was screened by Marvel at this year's San Diego Comic Con but sadly was not released. Fear not, for you can watch the trailer, albeit with not the best quality, as it has been leaked online. Avengers: Infinity War is out on May 4 next year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 24, 2017 12:35 pm
avengers, avengers infinity war, avengers infinity war trailer leaked Avengers: Infinity War is out May 4, 2018.
Avengers: Infinity War trailer which was screened at San Diego Comic Con 2017 has been leaked online. Although Marvel did not release the trailer officially, you can now watch it. A Twitter user Bryan_415__ posted the video with the caption, “#InfinityWar Trailer Rt!!!”. Although the video is not of the highest quality, you can still understand the audio and video. Avengers: Infinity War introduces the supervillain Thanos to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans have been waiting to see the showdown between the heroes and the most powerful being in universe with bated breath. Infinity War also introduces the intergalactic superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy to the world of Avengers. It is like fusing two worlds in the larger (MCU) universe and it would be exciting to see how the two teams gel (or not). There would certainly be differences, that is for sure. But the threat of Thanos will force them to bond or at least work together.

Sadly, the trailer has not been released online but thanks to the leaked video, we do have a few sketchy details. The trailer opens with a shot of the Guardians of the Galaxy saving Thor who, presumably after the events of Thor: Ragnarok is floating in the space. The scene cuts to Earth where the Avengers are dealing with some calamity (not natural, that is for sure).

Then we see Loki busy doing mischief like always. We also see Tom Holland’s Spider-man whose skin breaks out in gooseflesh. That is most certainly spider-sense.

The film will not be out until May 4, next year, and we absolutely can’t wait.

