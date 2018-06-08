Avengers Infinity War gets a 30-day extension in China following impressive box office performance

Avengers Infinity War has earned 1.96 billion dollars at the box office yet. Avengers Infinity War has earned 1.96 billion dollars at the box office yet.

Disney-Marvel’s tentpole superhero film Avengers: Infinity War has been granted a new lease of life by China, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film has received a 30-day release extension in the country. Infinity War has earned 358.3 million dollars in China alone out of its 1.96 billion dollars worldwide haul. The said extension is given to those films in China that are continuing to sell tickets even after one month of their release.

China is a big market for big Hollywood franchises, although Star Wars has not found much love there. Marvel and superhero movies, in general, have done well as a rule. Infinity War has been wreaking havoc all over the world, though. The movie, 10 years in development, pits the Mad Titan Thanos against the Avengers and other Marvel superheroes when the supervillain sets his gaze upon earth.

Infinity War had the biggest US opening weekend, beating Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It is now at the fourth position among the highest worldwide grossers after Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Of late, the Marvel juggernaut has suffered due to new Hollywood releases.

A sequel is set for a May 3, 2019 release. A synopsis was released recently stating, “A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

