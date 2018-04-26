Here’s where we left the characters of Avengers Infinity War in previous MCU films

Before you head for Avengers Infinity War, refresh your memory about the whereabouts of all the pivotal characters. Before you head for Avengers Infinity War, refresh your memory about the whereabouts of all the pivotal characters.

The release of Avengers Infinity War is just a few hours away and since this is the 19th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a lot of homework involved in keeping up-to-date with the characters. Characters like Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man got their stand-alone movies in the third phase of MCU but older characters like Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Captain America have been around for a long time and have been on enough adventures that their stories demand a throwback. Since Avengers Infinity War brings back all the superheroes we have seen yet, it’s important to know where we last saw our superheroes and the supervillain Thanos as well.

As we get ready for Avengers Infinity War, here’s refreshing your memory as to where you saw the pivotal characters in MCU previously.

1. Iron Man

The last time we saw Tony Stark was in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming where he was the mentor-father figure to Peter Parker. Supplying him with all the tools he needs to fight, Stark was seen as passing the baton in this movie. When it comes to his character as Iron Man, we last saw him in 2016’s Captain America Civil War where he was going head-to-head with Captain America. Stark’s belief system has changed drastically as we once saw him fighting against the government in Iron Man 2 and in this movie, we saw him building a case for the government.

Iron Man pledges to fight against Thanos in Avengers Infinity War. Iron Man pledges to fight against Thanos in Avengers Infinity War.

2. Thor

Thor, the Asgardian God, was last seen in 2017’s Thor Ragnarok. After a massive showdown with Hela, Thor along with the people of Asgard and Loki were seen leaving Asgard and traveling towards Earth. However, in the mid-credits scene, a spacecraft is seen intercepting their presence and looking at the trailers of Avengers Infinity War, we believe it is the Star-Lord’s spacecraft The Milano.

We have already seen the banter between Thor and Star-Lord in the trailer of Avengers Infinity War. We have already seen the banter between Thor and Star-Lord in the trailer of Avengers Infinity War.

3. Captain America

After the events of Captain America Civil War, the superheroes were clearly divided into two. Steve believes and supports Bucky and Black Panther gave them both shelter in Wakanda. Captain America was however not seen in Wakanda in 2018’s movie Black Panther. Bucky, on the other hand, was seen in the post-credits scene of Black Panther. He has been woken up from his cryogenic sleep and is under the care of Shuri.

Will Avengers Infinity War see the end of Steve Rogers? Will Avengers Infinity War see the end of Steve Rogers?

4. Hulk

Hulk went missing after the events of Avengers Age of Ultron and no one knew where he was when Captain America Civil War came out. Our questions were answered in 2017’s Thor Ragnarok as Thor finds Bruce Banner in his Hulk avatar on the planet of Sakaar. He traveled with Thor to Asgard and is in the spaceship that has him traveling back to Earth.

Bruce Banner will have to channel his Hulk avatar to fight against Thanos in Avengers Infinity War. Bruce Banner will have to channel his Hulk avatar to fight against Thanos in Avengers Infinity War.

5. Black Widow

Black Widow was last seen in Captain America Civil War where she was seen by Iron Man’s side but her loyalties were still towards Steve. She helped him escape right at the end of the airport battle scene.

Black Widow reunites with Steve Rogers to save the universe. Black Widow reunites with Steve Rogers to save the universe.

6. Thanos

Thanos was last seen in the mid-credits scene of Avengers Age of Ultron where he lifts the Infinity Gauntlet and declares, “Fine, I’ll do it myself” referring to the collection of all the Infinity Stones. Thanos’ story was told in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy where we got to know about his adoptive daughters, Gamora and Nebula. Thanos rises up as the main villain in the upcoming Avengers Infinity War.

Thanos might end it all in Avengers Infinity War. Thanos might end it all in Avengers Infinity War.

