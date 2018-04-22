Avengers Infinity War star Chadwick Boseman to give Howard University commencement address

Chadwick Boseman starred as T’Challa, the king of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther Chadwick Boseman starred as T’Challa, the king of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman, who will soon be seen in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and had headlined the standalone film Black Panther earlier this year, is named by Howard University as the commencement speaker for this year. Boseman is a Howard alumnus and graduated in 2000. He posted an Instagram story to announce the news.

The president of the university, Wayne A. I. Frederick, said in a statement, “His recent role in the blockbuster film Black Panther reminds us of the excellence found in the African diaspora and how places like Howard are hidden, untapped gems producing the next generation of scientists, engineers and doctors. Mr Boseman exemplifies the monumental heights and levels Howard graduates can achieve by using the skills and knowledge they acquired at the university.”

Boseman said in a statement, “I’m excited to return to the Mecca in celebration of the achievements of our illustrious students. Let’s listen, learn and build with one another.” Boseman will also reportedly be presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, which is the Howard University’s highest honour.

Black Panther became the highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its domestic market, beating out the first two Avengers film along with Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War. The film received highly positive reviews, with a 97% score at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

Boseman’s character T’Challa is the king of a fictional African nation Wakanda that is the most advanced place on the earth but poses as a typical sub-Saharan country. The secret to the prosperity of Wakanda is vibranium, the strongest metal on the planet.

