Avengers Infinity War: Joe Russo reveals Carrie Coon will play Proxima Midnight

The Leftovers actor Carrie Coon will be playing Proxima Midnight, a member of villain Thanos’ Black Order which will be making an appearance in upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. The news of Coon’s role was shared by Marvel director duo Joe and Anthony Russo in an interview with British magazine Radio Times.

“Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight and you may know her from season three of Fargo or the Leftovers,” Joe Russo had said. Proxima Midnight is the only female member of the Black Order. She is armed with a spear that possesses the power of a time-distorted sun and is coated with an incredibly deadly toxin. Coon also shared the news on Twitter, saying she had performed facial motion capture for the role while she is pregnant.

“It’s true! My voice and a dazzle of gifted animators have teamed up to play Proxima Midnight,” Coon tweeted. “To be fair my face is in there somewhere. #MoCapWhilePregnant,” she said in another tweet.

To be fair, my face is in there somewhere. #MoCapWhilePregnant#AvengersInfinityWar — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) April 16, 2018

The Russo brothers have also confirmed that Irish actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is portraying the villain, Ebony Maw, while Terry Notary, known for films such as Planet of the Apes trilogy and “Kong: The Skull Island”, is playing Cull Obsidian. The actor behind Corvus Glaive, the fourth member of the Black Order and husband of Proxima Midnight as per the comics, is yet to be revealed.

Joe Russo on directing Avengers: Infinity War had earlier said, “We have worked together for decades. And we are all very close. Juggling all the characters… well, yeah, that was very difficult. We have worked together on four films at Marvel. We discussed this for many, many months and went through every character in the Marvel universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War has actor Josh Brolin playing the main supervillain, Thanos. The film is scheduled for April 27 release in India.

