Avengers Infinity War expected to have a massive 200 million dollar opening in the US

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to rake in an incredible 200 million dollars in the US. The painstakingly built film universe out of Disney’s Marvel properties called Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally see its biggest moment yet as the Big Bad Thanos finally engages in a battle against Marvel superheroes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney folks have predicted an opening anywhere from 175 to 200 million dollars, whose lowest point would still be an achievement.

Thanos wants the Infinity Stones to destroy half the universe. The Marvel heroes will be hard-pressed as they face not only the Mad Titan but also his Black Order, a murderous team of aliens with superpowers. Infinity War comes after Black Panther, MCU’s 18th entry, broke about half a dozen box office records. Only a while ago, it beat The Avengers to become the highest domestic earner in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe with 655 million dollars to The Avengers’ 623 million dollars.

The film reunites actors like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson from the original The Avengers and includes most of the other actors that have subsequently appeared in following films like Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Stranger and more.

Here is the official synopsis of the upcoming film: “An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their superhero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War will be out on April 27.

