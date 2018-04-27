Avengers Infinity War box office prediction: Marvel’s crossover treat expected to earn Rs 20 crore on day 1

Avengers Infinity War is expected to dominate the Indian box office. Avengers Infinity War is expected to dominate the Indian box office.

After a wait of 10 long years, Marvel’s biggest cinematic offering Avengers: Infinity War is going to hit the theatres on April 27. While the buzz around this mega-crossover treat across the globe is beyond measurement, the film has experienced a record-breaking advance booking ticket sales in India as well. And why not so? This mega-ensemble event brings the most stellar set of actors together — right from Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the opening collection of Avengers: Infinity War to land somewhere around Rs 20 crore. A feat no Hollywood film has till now achieved at the Indian box office. In fact, the last film to have such an opening was Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2. Will Avengers: Infinity War rewrite history with its box office performance? We expect no less.

Talking about the film’s phenomenal advance bookings, Girish Johar said, “I was surprised (in a good way) to see the magnificent numbers for the film’s advance bookings. There has been a lot of buzz around the film and the last time we saw so much excitement was during the release of Baahubali. I hope the film does really good.”

Avengers: Infinity War is said to have captured more than 2000 screens in the country. It will be all the more astounding if Avengers goes on to collect the expected total because even Bollywood films like Baaghi 2 collected the same after acquiring more than 3500 screens.

Also Read: Before Avengers Infinity War, here’s how Marvel’s last five films fared at the Indian box office

Avengers: Infinity War also stars Josh Brolin as Thanos, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tom Holland as Spider-man among others. Apart from Avengers: Infinity War, April 27 will see the release of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev starring Richa Chadda, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd