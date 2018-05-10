Avengers: Infinity War becomes the first Hollywood film to enter Rs 200 crore club in India

Avengers: Infinity War has broken yet another record at the box office. Avengers: Infinity War has broken yet another record at the box office.

There is absolutely no stopping Marvel’s crossover extravaganza Avengers: Infinity War. The superhero treat is breaking records left, right and center ever since its release on April 27. Avengers Infinity War has minted Rs 200.39 crore in India so far becoming the only Hollywood film to have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark here. It even made Rs 3.8 crore on May 9, its second Thursday.

After a record-breaking pre-booking sale in Indian markets, movie buffs came in hordes to watch this mega actioner. The film experienced the biggest opening weekend earnings for a Hollywood film in India and much more post that. And with its phenomenal success at the Indian box office, Avengers: Infinity War has been posing a strong threat to the biggest Bollywood films in their home ground. The only other film to have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India this year is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavaat which stands at Rs 302.15 crore currently.

Avengers also broke the record for being the fastest film worldwide to rake in 1 billion dollars by doing so in just 11 days of its release. The record was previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens which made a billion dollars in 12 days. Among the film’s other records is the fact that it also had the biggest opening weekend collection in the US as well as worldwide. While trade analysts had suspected that the film would rake in something around 200 million dollars, it surpassed all expectations as it went on to make 250 million dollars in the opening weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War has been 10 years in the making. Every Marvel Cinematic universe film since Iron Man in 2008 has led up to Infinity War where we saw Earth’s mightiest heroes embroiled in the ultimate face-off against the Mad Titan Thanos. Starring Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tom Holland as Spider-man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow among others, Avengers: Infinity War has truly become one global record-breaking phenomenon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd