Avengers Infinity War to cross 1 billion dollars in record 11 days

Avengers: Infinity War is poised to set a record for fastest film to rake in 1 billion dollars in business. The Walt Disney Company said Saturday that the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under 975 million dollars in global box office through Friday. Since the film earned nearly 70 million dollars on Friday alone, the studio is confident it will pass the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, in 11 days.

The previous record of fastest time for a movie to make a 1 billion dollars was 12 days for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The star-stuffed Infinity Wars features Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Chadwick Boseman, whose Black Panther movie has made more than 1.3 billion dollars.

Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres worldwide on April 27 after a wait of 10 years. What started with 2008’s Iron Man culminated with 2018’s Infinity War. This film included almost all the Marvel superheroes that had previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Spider-man and others.

Disney-Marvel successfully cashed on the anticipation and hype that preceding ten years and 18 movies had generated. They had been teasing the big villain Thanos since 2012’s The Avengers, in which he appeared in the post-credit scene. Josh Brolin played the role in Infinity War through his voice and motion-capture. He had essayed the role in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron as well. Thanos gets into a confrontation with Marvel heroes in his quest to acquire all the Infinity Stones in order to destroy half the universe.

Unlike most other one dimensional villains, Thanos is a complex man and his aims are almost benign. He is obsessed with the belief that there would be a fairer allocation of resources if half the universe’s population perishes.

The followup Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

