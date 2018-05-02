Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 5: The Marvel film is unstoppable, collects Rs 135.16 crore

Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 5: The Marvel film has already minted Rs 135.16 crore at the box office. Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 5: The Marvel film has already minted Rs 135.16 crore at the box office.

Avengers Infinity War was the most awaited Marvel film and not just in India, but throughout the world. With the largest superhero ensemble that we have seen on the silver screen, the film was expected to rake in big numbers at the box office and it is succeeding excellently in doing so.

Avengers: Infinity War, that released on April 27, was the 19th film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the story that the audience saw in this film will be concluded in the next Avengers film that releases in 2019.

The film crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office in just four days. The film continues to do well on its fifth day as well. It has also become the first Hollywood movie to earn over Rs 20 crore for five continuous days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#AvengersInfinityWar is in no mood to slow down… First Hollywood film to collect ₹ 20 cr+ on all 5 days… Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr. Total: ₹ 135.16 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 173.28 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar”

Avengers Infinity War is enjoying a good time at the box office. Indianexpress.com film critic Shalini Langer expressed in her review, “Directors Russo (veterans of two Captain America films) realise the potential minefield of having too many of their superheroes, all charismatic in their own right, in one frame, and hence divvy up the conflicts. But this division seems random, and how the characters all find their way to each other, eventually, after every clash, is left to the imagination. And still, the film fails to do justice to most of its heroes, with even Johansson and Evans struggling to register while Boseman is criminally unnoticeable after the hit he delivered with Black Panther. As usual, a large chunk is reserved for Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, and his scene with fellow-Sherlock Holmes Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange has the hint of a tension that the film never fully explores. Saldana gets the meatiest part, and that’s only because she gets to do more than all others put together — and that is shed a few real tears.”

