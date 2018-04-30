Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 4: Marvel film to cross Rs 100 crore mark

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is unstoppable at the Indian box office. Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is unstoppable at the Indian box office.

Avengers: Infinity War is like a steamroller, crushing everything on its way to total dominance at the box office. It now has the biggest opening weekend at the domestic and worldwide box office. In India, it had the highest opening this year. After just three days, this Marvel film has accumulated Rs 94.30 crore. It left behind films like Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat.

What is notable is that Infinity War was released on only 2000 screens in India. Disney’s strategy of releasing films in regional languages like Telugu and Tamil worked big time with Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War unites nearly all the Marvel superheroes in a quest to save half the universe from being destroyed by the Mad Titan, Thanos. To fulfill his quest, Thanos is trying to acquire all the Infinity Stones that would give him enough power to achieve his target with a snap of his finger.

In his review, Indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat wrote, “Avengers: Infinity War is full of entertaining little parts that somehow do not make a compelling whole. It is a phantasmagoria of stunning action sequences and beautifully poignant moments that nevertheless leaves one cold in the end. A veritable horde of characters are fiddled around pretty ably and almost everybody gets their due. To sum up, Infinity War is not the best Marvel film but then telling a largely logical story with 67 characters is in itself an achievement.”

Avengers: Infinity War should stay steady over the week. No Hollywood film has seen such fabulous numbers in India before, and that is all thanks to the massive buildup that preceded the film.

