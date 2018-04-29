Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 3: Marvel crossover treat expected to collect more than Rs 90 crore in first weekend

Avengers: Infinity War has set the cash registers ringing like never before. Avengers: Infinity War has set the cash registers ringing like never before.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, the biggest superhero film to hit theatres, has created history at the Indian box office. With an opening collection of Rs 31.30 crore, the Hollywood flick has set the cash registers ringing like never before. Its day 2 collection was no less. Earning Rs 30.50 crore, its total now stands at Rs 61.80 crore.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the third-day collection of the film to stay consistent with the final figure landing up around the Rs 90 crore mark. If the same is achieved, Avengers: Infinity War will be the fastest Hollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Considering that Sunday is the last non-working day in the first week for Avengers, it is expected to pull in the audience.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the figures. “#AvengersInfinityWar continues to DEMOLISH RECORDS… Continues to create HAVOC at the BO… Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 61.80 cr NettBOC. India biz… GrossBOC: ₹ 79.23 cr… #Avengers #InfinityWar.” Achieving such huge numbers at the Indian box office is also a surprising feat for Avengers because it has only captured around 2000 screens in the market. Bollywood films which usually reach such lofty figures acquire double the number of screens.

Avengers: Infinity War also marks the first full-fledged appearance of the mighty villain Thanos after his appearance in 2012’s The Avengers for the first time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe that began with 2008’s Iron Man has been a buildup of sorts for this mega-crossover film. All the major characters formed in the MCU made an appearance in the film in some way or the other, except Hawkeye and Ant-man.

Russo brothers, who helmed Avengers: Infinity War, have even announced that the fourth iteration of the series will release in May 2019.

