Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 2: Marvel film rewrites history

Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 2: This Marvel movie had an earth-shattering opening. Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 2: This Marvel movie had an earth-shattering opening.

Avengers: Infinity War, the big crossover Marvel movie, released in India yesterday and went on to create history. It earned Rs 31.30 crore at the box office, which is more than any other movie this year including Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. Hollywood, it seems, has arrived in India for real.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “East. West. North. South… It’s #AvengersInfinityWar wave across the country… Fri ₹ 31.30 cr. India biz NettBOC… GrossBOC: ₹ 40.13 cr… Sets a NEW BENCHMARK for Hollywood films in India… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” he said.

In another tweet, he also pointed out the fact that this massive superhero movie’s numbers are important also because it released only in 2000 screens, unlike most high-profile Bollywood movies that usually release in about twice as many screens. “#AvengersInfinityWar SMASHES RECORDS… Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… BIGGEST START of 2018 so far… Numbers are an EYE-OPENER… More so, because it was released in just 2000+ screens… This Marvel movie is a MARVEL at the BO too… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” he said.

Infinity War finally introduces the primary Marvel film universe villain Thanos as the full-fledged bad guy after teasing his eventual appearance in 2012’s The Avengers for the first time. The film is the zenith of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that began with 2008’s Iron Man and includes nearly all the characters that have appeared in their individual movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor franchises.

#AvengersInfinityWar SMASHES RECORDS… Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… BIGGEST START of 2018 so far… Numbers are an EYE-OPENER… More so, because it was released in just 2000+ screens… This Marvel movie is a MARVEL at the BO too… #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018

East. West. North. South… It’s #AvengersInfinityWar wave across the country… Fri ₹ 31.30 cr. India biz NettBOC… GrossBOC: ₹ 40.13 cr… Sets a NEW BENCHMARK for Hollywood films in India… #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018

Tickets for this film were sold out well before the film’s release in India and the rest of the weekend should be a cakewalk. There are countless superhero movie fans in India, but Infinity War is suitable for pretty much anybody who likes big, loud action blockbusters even if the plot will be mostly incomprehensible.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd