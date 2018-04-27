Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 1: Marvel film expected to break multiple records

Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 1: This Marvel film was much anticipated. Avengers Infinity War box office collection day 1: This Marvel film was much anticipated.

Riding high on the anticipation, Avengers: Infinity War, the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever made, is expected to earn as much as the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in India. The country has been a lucrative market for superhero movies for a long time now and Infinity War should be no exception. Indeed, with the preceding marketing that teased “the end” and the presence of a majority of Marvel superheroes apart from the first truly formidable villain in Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War may surpass the already high expectations.

Trade analyst Girish Jauhar had pegged the expected first day earning at around Rs 20 crore. He said while talking to indianexpress.com, “I was surprised (in a good way) to see the magnificent numbers for the film’s advance bookings. There has been a lot of buzz around the film and the last time we saw so much excitement was during the release of Baahubali. I hope the film does really good.”

The film, which reunites all the major Marvel superheroes to face the Mad Titan, has already sold all the tickets for the first few days. BookMyShow, the online ticketing giant, sold over 1 million tickets even before the release of the film. This is some achievement, considering that while Hollywood films are wildly popular in India, the audience is still relatively small due to language disadvantage. Of course, Disney has taken care to release the film in regional languages apart from Hindi like Tamil and Telugu. Nobody would be surprised if Infinity War breaks multiple box office records for Hollywood movies.

Here is the official synopsis of the film, “An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their super hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd