Avengers Infinity War overtakes Jurassic World to become the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time

Avengers Infinity War is inexorable. Avengers Infinity War is inexorable.

Yet another day of Avengers: Infinity War’s dreamy theatrical run and yet another film falls before the big Disney-Marvel juggernaut. The superhero team-up movie is now the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time in worldwide box office earnings. The Russo brothers directorial has earned 1.68 billion dollars after a mere 22 days of its run according to boxofficemojo.com. In comparison, Jurassic World had churned up a total of 1.67 billion dollars in its entire theatrical run.

It all became possible due to the massive buildup of 10 years that preceded Infinity War’s release. 2008 film Iron Man was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was in that film that a superhero team was teased for the first time. Obviously, a team like Avengers that was full of superpowered members needed a villain to match. Thus, came Thanos in 2012’s The Avengers. Marvel slowly built up the Mad Titan, making him pull the strings from behind the scenes and teasing fleeting appearance of him. It all culminated in Infinity War.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War. A still from Avengers: Infinity War.

Now Infinity War is only behind Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Infinity War beat The Force Awakens in domestic opening weekend earnings. It earned 257 million dollars as compared to The Force Awakens’ 248 million dollars. It also had the best ever worldwide opening at 630 million dollars. In India too, this film broke several records. It is the biggest opener of this year at the time of writing. It is the biggest ever Hollywood film ever, and also the first Hollywood film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark that is usually reserved for the biggest Bollywood films from the likes of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War. A still from Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War also received highly positive reviews with some critics lauding it for accomplishing the near-impossible task of compressing more than a dozen superheroes in a film that while feeling overstuffed never overwhelms moviegoers with exposition.

Its follow-up, Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd