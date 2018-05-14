Avengers Infinity War becomes the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time

Avengers: Infinity War’s 10-year buildup has borne fruits. Avengers: Infinity War’s 10-year buildup has borne fruits.

After a little more than half a month of its release, Disney and Marvel’s epic superhero film Avengers: Infinity War has become the fifth highest worldwide earner in the history of cinema. Everybody had expected this film to be huge, but its numbers have exceeded even the most generous estimates. It is currently at 1.6 billion dollar mark according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. It was slated to be the biggest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it turned out to be one of the biggest films ever. Ten years of patient buildup has paid off big time.

As of now, only Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World have earned more worldwide than Infinity War. Superheroes from different franchises come together in this crossover of crossovers to protect the earth and by extension the universe from the threat of Thanos the Mad Titan, an intergalactic tyrant intent on destroying half the universe to ‘balance’ it. To achieve this goal, he comes to earth to acquire all the Infinity Stones, great objects of power.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially the biggest film franchise in the world by far. It had the highest both domestic and worldwide openings. It also became the fastest film to reach the 1 billion dollar mark, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens by 1 day. It also received highly positive reviews with some critics lauding it for doing the near-impossible task of compressing more than a dozen superheroes in a film that while feeling overstuffed never overwhelms moviegoers with exposition.

Avengers: Infinity War's followup Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

It has received an 84% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.” It will be followed by its sequel Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.

