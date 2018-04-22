Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of Thor The Dark World

Thor: The Dark World was a sequel to 2011 film Thor. Thor: The Dark World was a sequel to 2011 film Thor.

In 2011, Thor introduced the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. The following films in the franchise further cemented his position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the debut of this superhero in the first film Thor was applauded, his story which was carried forward in the second film Thor: The Dark World (2013) couldn’t leave many satisfied. Though it received mixed reviews, the film still turned out to be a commercial hit.

Thor: The Dark World is the first sequel that did not star Marvel’s ‘godfather’ Iron Man and the second superhero to get a standalone sequel. Thor ends with the Thunder God reclaiming his power in Asgard and the Mjolnir, while Loki embarks on to get the first infinity stone, the Tesseract. This leads to the two brothers arriving on earth and their eventual clash in the Avengers. What follows between them after Avengers and before Avengers: Age of Ultron forms the crux of Thor: The Dark World.

Now that MCU’s biggest film Avengers: Infinity War is gearing up for release, we take a recap at Thor: The Dark World and recall the good and not-so-good things about this film.

Five good things about Thor: The Dark World:

1. Chris Hemsworth returns

The Australian actor returns as the prince of Asgard, complete with his signature look and the hammer. At the end of the first Avengers movie, we saw Thor take Tom Hiddleston’s Loki back to their realm and answer for his crimes. Now, Thor 2 takes it forward. And well, the clash between the two brothers continues.

2. Introduction to Reality Stone

It’s all been leading to this – the Infinity Stones! The signature line from Avengers: Infinity War had its seed sowed in various Marvel films which introduced us to the five Infinity Stones (the sixth one is still under wraps). The Aether made its debut in Thor: The Dark World. This stone has the power to spread darkness throughout the universe.

3. Captain America

Who would’ve thought that Steve Rogers will be the film’s pleasant surprise for its viewers. When Thor is helping Loki escape from the Asgardian prison, the latter masquerades as Captain America allowing actor Chris Evans to make a brief yet memorable cameo in the movie.

4. The Collector

Played by Benicio Del Toro, the Collector is entrusted with the Aether. He is introduced in the mid-credit scene of Thor. With the Tesseract already in Asgard, having two Infinity Stones so close together was thought to be unwise. The Collector expresses a desire to acquire the other five Stones too.

5. The climax

**Spoiler alert** Loki dies in the movie, or at least that’s what we thought. In the final scene, Thor returns to Asgard, where he declines Odin’s offer to take the throne and tells his father of Loki’s sacrifice. As he leaves, Odin’s form transforms into Loki, who is alive and impersonating Odin.

Five not-so-good things about it Thor: The Dark World:

1. Plot

Thor, Loki and an infinity stone that threatened the entire universe weren’t enough to bring the film at par with its Marvel counterparts. Its script lacked a compelling graph that could leave the audience captivated. We couldn’t even relate to most of its characters, as they weren’t explored enough. Even its major characters were left to fend for themselves beyond what we saw in its prequel.

2. The villain

Christopher Eccleston played the main antagonist of the movie – Malekith, the ruler of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim. But do you really remember him? That’s because he didn’t really have much to do to leave a mark or threaten the God of Thunder. Today, nobody cares about Malekith!

3. Natalie Portman

As scientist Jane Foster, Natalie was an integral part of the story. In this film, she even discovered The Aether. But soon after Malekith took away the powers of the Infinity Stone from her, she was reduced to a nobody in the film, leaving with very little to do.

4. Anthony Hopkins as Odin

The legendary actor couldn’t be utilised much yet again. He was one more time missing for a major part of the movie and his role was reduced to a bystander seeing his kingdom getting attacked and his wife being killed by the Dark Elves. All this despite Odin being so powerful. An actor wasted!

5. Forgettable supporting cast

Whether it is Idris Elba as Heimdall, the all-seeing, all-hearing Asgardian sentry or the warriors of Asgard who side with Thor, nobody left a mark. The only exception being Thor and Loki, but that’s because their character graph was already set rolling in the first film.

