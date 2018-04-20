Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of Thor

Thor, which released in 2011, was the fourth film from Marvel. Thor, which released in 2011, was the fourth film from Marvel.

Thor might be one of the central Avengers now but until his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe way back in 2011, nobody could imagine the might of this God of Thunder. Played by Chris Hemsworth, Thor has undergone quite a change not just in terms of its character graph but also looks, and we’ll get to see a whole new of this superhero sans his tresses and Mjolnir in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

The third part of the standalone franchise – Thor: Ragnarok was one of the biggest films of 2017. And why not? After all, it gave a new lease to this superhero, who had just saved his fellow Asgardians from his evil sister Hela. But how did Thor come to exist and find a place in the Avengers, despite not belonging to planet earth.

As a matter of recap, we take a look back the Thunder God’s first movie, Thor, exploring his origin story and where he came from. Here are the five best and five not-so-great things about Thor.

Five good things about Thor:

1. Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Chris Hemsworth’s ticket to fame was Thor. Chris Hemsworth’s ticket to fame was Thor.

Who was Chris Hemsworth before he became Thor? Well, nobody to say the least! His casting was one of the high points about this film. From being an arrogant prince to a man with a heart, Chris portrayed the transition with finesse. Though his character arc was predictable, he somehow fit the bill of a brash warrior who needs to be humbled to prove himself worthy and reclaim his hammer – Mjolnir. Also, he is the first Marvel superhero who was chiselled and was seen through a woman’s eyes. The Australian actor was born to portray the demi-god.

2. Tom Hiddleston as Loki

The casting of Tom Hiddleston as Loki was one of the best things about Thor. The casting of Tom Hiddleston as Loki was one of the best things about Thor.

To say that Loki was the best thing about Thor won’t be wrong. He was great as the main villain and his superb act is one of the few things we still remember of the film. Tom Hiddleston’s villainous act was loved so much that he was cast as the main antagonist in the first Avengers movie.

3. The realm of Asgard

Asgard is based on the realm of the same name from Norse mythology. Asgard is based on the realm of the same name from Norse mythology.

Thor was based on Norse mythology. It further introduced the audience to Asgard, the kingdom ruled by Odin and all its wonders. Prior to this, Marvel established its universe in Iron Man (1 and 2) and The Incredible Hulk. But with Thor, the studio redefined its visual and tonal language as a whole. We also got to see an incredibly looking Asgard which was bright and colourful, setting the ball rolling for what lay ahead in the MCU. Also, Thor became the first Marvel film to travel outside earth and show the wider universe to its audience.

4. Build up to the Avengers

Thor ensured the God of Thunder and Loki came down to earth. This was the perfect set up for the formation of the Avengers. Loki challenges Thor’s power and is presumed dead in the end, but he soon embarks to get the first infinity stone – Tesseract, which we see in the post-credit scene.

5. Idris Elba as Heimdall

Idris Elba played Heimdall, the gatekeeper of the Bifröst in Thor. Idris Elba played Heimdall, the gatekeeper of the Bifröst in Thor.

The casting of British actor Idris Elba as the all-seeing protector of Asgard was loved by many in the first Thor movie, even if not so much in the future films. His fierce loyalty to the kingdom and the king, his iconic sword that opens the door of the Bifröst and his all-seeing eyes were an instant hit with the fans. His charm faded a bit in the second and the third installments of the franchise though.

Five not-so-good things about Thor:

1. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman played the world-class scientist Jane Foster. Natalie Portman played the world-class scientist Jane Foster.

She could’ve become one of the most memorable things about Thor, given her strong character. But it turned out that although she played a world-class scientist Jane Foster in the movie, Natalie never really made an impact. She ended up being the damsel in distress!

2. Anthony Hopkins as Odin

Anthony Hopkins as the king of Asgard wasn’t convincingly shown in Thor. Anthony Hopkins as the king of Asgard wasn’t convincingly shown in Thor.

When it was known that legendary actor Anthony Hopkins was playing Asgard king Odin, it seemed like a great casting. But Hopkins was left supremely underused in the movie, spending most his valuable screen time in cryo-sleep.

3. The Frost Giants

According to Marvel, the Frost Giants inhabit the frozen, barren realm known as Jotunheim. According to Marvel, the Frost Giants inhabit the frozen, barren realm known as Jotunheim.

Thor seeks to battle against the Frost Giants of Jotunheim in the film. And even though the race of humanoid giants were an integral part of the storyline, we hardly remember their involvement in the movie.

4. S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel’s fictional special law-enforcement and counter-terrorism agency monitored every extra-terrestrial activity. And even though they had the hammer of Thor in their custody, they could do little with it. In short, it could not make any impact in this movie, until the next MCU films arrived.

Also Read: Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of Iron Man 2

5. Weak supporting cast

Barring aside Thor and Loki, not many characters of the movie were able to make an impact.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd