Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of Captain America The Winter Soldier

If you are one of those very few people who have escaped the madness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but are keen to get in, this film is a must watch. Not many knew the same at the time of its release, but Captain America The Winter Soldier is an important part of the puzzle that will hopefully get deconstructed in the upcoming Avengers Infinity War. The first Captain America film gave the origin story of Steve Rogers but his relationship with Bucky is taken to the next level in this film.

Since Captain America The Winter Soldier is an essential part of the puzzle, here’s a recap of all the great and not-so-great things about the film.

Five best things about Captain America The Winter Soldier:

1. Bucky

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes was an important part of Steve Rogers’ life in the first film but it was in this film that his character truly evolved. His story arc with Hydra and the steel arm that he sported combined with the moment when his identity is revealed to Captain America, all make for some great superhero movie stuff. Bucky was last spotted in Wakanda in the post-credit scene of Black Panther so we know that he is going to be a pivotal character in Avengers Infinity War.

Bucky, played by Sebastian Stan, returns in Avengers Infinity War. Bucky, played by Sebastian Stan, returns in Avengers Infinity War.

2. Action scenes

Be it the crazy car chase sequence when Nick Fury is being followed or the fight that breaks out when Winter Soldier attacks the car carrying Falcon, Black Widow and Captain America, this film provided some can’t-blink-will-miss moments.

3. Robert Redford

Robert Redford played Alexander Pierce who is shown to be an old ally of Nick Fury. His character’s involvement with Hydra and the subsequent events that take place made the plot engaging. Casting Redford was a unique choice for an MCU film but proved worthwhile.

4. Natasha and Steve together

This was the first time that the audience saw Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha allying with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers for an entire film. Their camaraderie made for some great scenes, especially the one after Steve saves Natasha in the bunker. It was quite refreshing to see that the film did not link them romantically.

Black Widow and Captain America were a crackling team in the film. Black Widow and Captain America were a crackling team in the film.

5. Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury is the man behind S.H.I.E.L.D. and the attack on him attacked the very existence of all the superheroes as we know them. Nick’s storyline here was what kept the entire plot together and as usual, Samuel L. Jackson was great in the role.

Five not-so-great things about Captain America The Winter Soldier:

1. That Black Widow shapeshifting moment

We all love some surprise element in the movies but the moment when it is revealed that Natasha had transformed as one of the Council Members just made us cringe. It felt like too much of a plot convenience and just made us wish that the makers had thought of a smarter way to go about this.

2. Falcon

As much as we were rooting for an ally for Steve Rogers in the film, Falcon left us underwhelmed. The film gave a few scenes to develop his backstory and his relationship with Rogers but overall, he did not leave a lasting impression.

Anthony Mackie’s Falcon was introduced as an ally to Steve Rogers in this film. Anthony Mackie’s Falcon was introduced as an ally to Steve Rogers in this film.

3. Captain America’s unidimensional character

Being the strict follower of rules, Captain America was always seen as the boring one out of all the Avengers. Now we can look back and say that it was Captain America: Civil War that changed the audience perception but back during the Winter Soldier days, Cap’n was quite a boring fellow.

4. The exposition scene in the bunker

Zola’s mind inside the supercomputer was an important exposition scene for the film. This was the scene where we learnt about Hydra’s story and in hindsight, we now know why he was stalling Steve and Natasha but honestly, for a scene as important as this one, it was quite long drawn. It felt like that the makers just squeezed in the entire story in Zola’s electronic voice and played it as we waited for an interesting scene afterwards.

This scene in the bunker was fit with way too much information This scene in the bunker was fit with way too much information

5. The S.T.R.I.K.E. team

Even though they gave us the fight scene with Steve in the elevator, the guys of S.T.R.I.K.E. were just Pierce’s henchmen and at no point could we take them seriously as characters. These guys were just cardboard cutouts who, we knew, were going to lose.

