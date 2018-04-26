Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of Black Panther

As we get ready for Avengers Infinity War, here’s looking back at Black Panther. As we get ready for Avengers Infinity War, here’s looking back at Black Panther.

In hindsight, Black Panther proved to be the perfect precursor to the upcoming MCU film Avengers Infinity War and that wasn’t because the film gives away the plot for the upcoming superhero ensemble Avengers Infinity War, it was because it makes you think that if Marvel still has the chops to deliver a standalone, origin story then one can expect wonders when all the superheroes from the Marvel universe come together for one great film.

Black Panther has been breaking records all over the world and deservedly so. Here are the five best and five not-so-great things about Black Panther.

Five best things about Black Panther:

1. Michael B Jordan

There is no way one could step out of Black Panther and not be impressed with Michael B Jordan’s Erik Killmonger. The Creed actor played the villain who was in every way a great competitor for the protagonist, King T’Challa.

2. The story

This film, being the origin story of Black Panther, had a lot of responsibility on its shoulders of presenting Wakanda to the world. Wakanda, the fictional country, had never been seen by MCU audience and most of the characters of this franchise were being introduced in this very film. Director Ryan Coogler gave enough screen time and value to each character that they left an impact while also delivering an engaging plot.

3. The action sequences

Be it the killer action sequence set on the streets of Busan or the fight scene between Black Panther and Killmonger in the climax, the film presented some of the sleekest action sequences that the audience had seen yet.

4. The supporting characters

Not just the lead characters, the film proudly brought together some of the best actors for a great ensemble cast. Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Andy Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue and Danai Gurira’s Okoye were all strongly written characters that were enhanced by the actors’ performances.

5. The music

Kendrick Lamar’s “All The Stars” was just the cherry on the cake of the Black Panther soundtrack. Ludwig Göransson’s score was unlike anything we had heard of in MCU films and Lamar’s tracks fit perfectly into the album.

Five not-so-great things about Black Panther:

1. The villain overpowers the hero

Going in, we all knew that Black Panther aka King T’Challa was going to emerge victorious at the end of this film but honestly, there were times when Jordan’s Killmonger was way more convincing than Boseman’s Black Panther. MCU has often gotten the backlash for creating cardboard villains. In overcoming the said criticism, the hero somehow lost his sheen.

2. Vibranium is the solution to all problems

While vibranium is the most coveted element in MCU and Wakanda owns most of it, the country has the solutions to almost all the problems. Agent Ross is instantly healed after suffering from a spinal injury. The country has weapons that could give Iron Man a run for his money, basically, vibranium is the answer to all the problems this country faces which makes it a plot convenience.

3. The not-so-democratic nature of Wakanda

There were critics pointing out that while the film breaks all the racist stereotypes, it still functions under a monarchy. After the death of King T’Chaka, T’Challa is considered as the next obvious King unless someone challenges him. The lack of democracy in this fictional country enraged many.

4. Wakanda’s long functioning tradition of staying under the radar

It is at the end of Black Panther that King T’Challa announces that Wakanda will be proud to help the world with their resources. Until then, generations of Wakandans have lived a quiet life without engaging in world politics, even though they had the means to contribute. This becomes a major conflict for Chadwick Boseman’s character in the film but still doesn’t explain why all the Kings before him decided to choose the other direction. The reason for conflict between T’Challa and Killmonger also rises out of the same.

5. Ulysses Klaue’s fate

Klaue is a long-standing, promising villain from the comics but the film audience was yet to witness his bad side completely. Klaue’s death in this film has made us lose out on a major MCU villain.

