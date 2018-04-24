Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of Avengers Age of Ultron

As we get ready for Avengers Infinity War, here’s looking back at Avengers Age of Ultron. As we get ready for Avengers Infinity War, here’s looking back at Avengers Age of Ultron.

The first Avengers movie still holds one of the top spots in MCU and when Avengers Age of Ultron was announced, we were surely excited. The film delivered on many accounts but as expected many ardent fans were left disappointed and that was mainly because, it just wasn’t as cool as the first one.

As we get ready to watch the coming together of the superheroes for the third time in Avengers Infinity War, here’s looking back at great and not-so-great things about Avengers Age of Ultron.

Five best things about Avengers Age of Ultron

1. The Maximoff duo

We were teased with the introductions of this duo at the end of Captain America The Winter Soldier and as expected, they were a great addition to the MCU. Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch are shown to be Ultron’s allies as they consider Tony Stark to be their biggest enemy but change sides halfway through the film. Their character arcs were given enough time to evolve and that, combined with their superhuman abilities gave us something to look forward to with their characters.

2. The deception after Stark gets compromised

Tony goes to retrieve the scepter and is compromised due to Scarlet Witch’s powers. This scene plants a seed of deception in the audience’s mind as we don’t know how far is Tony going to go after his judgement has been tampered with.

3. Vision

Vision was a great addition to the Avengers team. Being a non-human entity, we were quite apprehensive about his intentions but with this film and Captain America Civil War, we knew that Vision was one of the good guys and an essential part of the team. Though, we might lose him in the forthcoming Avengers Infinity War.

4. Bruce Banner & Natasha Romanoff

Bruce Banner’s asocial attitude arises out of the fact that he still doesn’t have complete control over his Hulk avatar. Natasha, however, has found a way to calm the beast. Their individual shortcomings stop them from taking their budding relationship forward but their chemistry in the film proved to be a nice subplot. Banner was last seen in Thor Ragnarok so we can expect them to reunite in Avengers Infinity War.

5. James Spader

Ultron is treated as the undefeatable villain as the movie starts. His devious plans coupled with his abundant power would have resulted in nothing had James Spader not voiced this character. Spader provided the gravitas that made Ultron look clever and poised.

Five not-so-great things about Avengers Age of Ultron

1. What was Ultron and how did he die?

This was the question that many were left asking at the end of the movie. Now, the fans will band together to answer with a complicated question but let’s get real, Ultron was shown to exist inside the world wide web and even if we believe the extent of his powers, the way he was defeated certainly doesn’t add up.

2. Stark being a know-it-all

Stark has been boasting about his know-it-all brain since Iron Man (2008) but this time, he took it a little far. Building an AI that will avoid a war that isn’t even happening yet using a scepter whose abilities aren’t fully realised him was a bad move.

3. The opening sequence

I know that we all land up at these superhero movies to catch them all together in action. That being said, the opening sequence of this film which was a visual treat, felt like it came out of nowhere. It was quite complicated to join the dots that led them to Sokovia.

4. Hawkeye’s home

S.H.I.E.L.D. and all the secrets it holds were compromised in Captain America The Winter Soldier so it was quite surprising to find that Hawkeye’s home is still a safe house. He was shown as the center of the group here and as much as we like him, this entire section was a little too long drawn.

5. The robots in the climax

So Ultron created an army of robots to fight against the Avengers but the long drawn climax turned even messier after these robots kept flying out of nowhere and kept dropping down like Ultron had put no effort into their creation.

