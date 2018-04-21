Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of The Avengers

Before Avengers Infinity War releases, here’s looking back at The Avengers. Before Avengers Infinity War releases, here’s looking back at The Avengers.

The Avengers was the first truly revolutionary superhero film after The Dark Knight. It was for the first time a film brought together so many superheroes together in live-action. It was a treat for comic-book fans and delivered in almost everything. The film had loads of action, fun, humour and a smart, eellike villain in Loki. Most of all, the film had an intelligible plot with a solid reason to bring multiple metahumans together to form a team

And it was great that the superheroes did not instantly gel together. Of course, they had egos, disparate personalities just like normal people, and altercations were only natural. Of course, Bruce Banner had extreme anger issues. And of course, the alpha males Captain America and Iron Man did not get along initially.

Five best things about The Avengers

A solid justification for team-up

The Avengers was not a superhero team-up film just for the heck of it. There was a reason Nick Fury brought together many people with special abilities. The reason was threats that conventional soldiers could not handle. Like the threat of otherworldly beings like Loki and Chitauri.

Eye-popping visuals

The Avengers was an incredibly good-looking film in the sense that it employed a seamless combination of computer generated and practical visual effects that worked well. It was a delight to finally watch the superheroes fighting together as a team to protect the planet.

The Avengers had some really special cinematic moments. The Avengers had some really special cinematic moments.

Characters

The Avengers had interestingly sketched characters that made the world of the film a believable construct, which in turn made the experience of the film immersive and the stakes real.

Loki

The Avengers had an extraordinary villain with a master plan. Loki managed to manipulate genius-level minds like Nick Fury, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner and so on. Sure, it seemed a little derivative, what with Loki deliberately getting caught – like the Joker in The Dark Knight – but the desired result was different enough. The Joker wanted to make Batman insane like him, Loki just wanted to rule the earth. It was only the death of Agent Coulson and a little bit of canniness by Fury that the Avengers finally united to defeat Loki and his Chitauri army.

Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, was an impressive villain. Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, was an impressive villain.

Banter

Avengers are not Avengers without making fun of each other. Tony Stark got to ridicule Thor (“Doth Mother know you weareth her drapes?”) and Cap (“Everything special about you came out of a bottle”) and frankly, even while being a little rude, it made us like Tony even more.

Two not-so-great things about The Avengers

Chitauri

The Avengers had many things going in its favour. But Chitauri felt like cannon-fodder. They were standard CGI armies that seem to be made up of straw by looking at the ease with which they are destroyed. I suppose they were trained soldiers considering they were Thanos’ own army, so how come Black Widow and Hawkeye – people with no superpowers – were able to handle multiple Chitauri so easily?

Chitauri was another disappointing MCU villain. Chitauri was another disappointing MCU villain.

No backgrounder

There should have been more information for those who had not seen previous MCU movies. I am a huge comic-book fan, and I had seen all the MCU films before, but no everyone was so invested in the MCU then. The Avengers must have been a little confusing for them.

