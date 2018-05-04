Avengers Infinity War: 10 best scenes of the Marvel film

Avengers: Infinity War opened to a thunderous box office response globally. Avengers: Infinity War opened to a thunderous box office response globally.

To say that the entire two and a half hours of Avengers: Infinity War was worth an applause won’t be wrong. And if you end up with a hoarse throat hooting for your superheroes after watching the movie, then you are doing fine. The latest Marvel film is breaking records with every passing day, and why not? The film is loaded with awe-worthy moments that’ll leave you on the edge of your seats with goosebumps, butterflies in the stomach and everything in between.

All of nearly 150 minutes of Avengers: Infinity War, the film is basically a culmination of the 18 Marvel films that the studio offered us in the past decade. Directed by Russo Brothers, the film is complex with half a dozen storylines running parallelly. Its scale is humongous and hence to pick its best scenes is as big a task as was waiting for this mega film for eternity. I’ll still try my best.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

It is but obvious that the article beyond this point has spoilers as it’ll be giving out elaborate details about its best scenes. So, if you still haven’t watched the film, do that first. Or else, proceed at your own risk!

1. Captain America saves Vision

When Wanda is trying her best to save an injured Vision from the Black Order, Captain America makes a thrilling entry emerging from the dark, stopping Proxima Midnight. The new look of Steve complete with a stubble was enough to get a lot of applause.

2. Iron Man and Spider-Man’s new suits

In the New York fight, Tony Stark reveals his new self-constructing armour with a fluid metallic material that acts as his muscular system. That’s not all. He even gives Spidey his new suit. When they are up in space, Tony Stark orders a “Code 17 A” and vroom comes the suit flying for Peter Parker. And before our youngest Avenger realises, the suit becomes his skin and also has Iron Spider arms.

3. Star-Lord and Thor banter

From the moment Thor entered the Guardians’ ship, all eyes were on him, including of the ladies (Gamora). And to ensure that the God of Thunder doesn’t snatch the limelight, Star-Lord tries to overpower him in terms of looks, muscles and even voice! The banter between these two Chris is one of the funniest scenes of the film. And Drax’s comments are icing on the cake.

4. Gamora’s flashback

We knew about this from the trailer. But the way it fitted into the storyline was bang on. Thanos takes away a young Gamora separated from her mother and teaches her how balance works in nature. This scene not just explains why Thanos is who he is, but also gives a perfect backstory to Gamora, whose origin wasn’t explained well in either of the two the Guardians of the Galaxy films so far.

5. Superheroes overpower Thanos

As per Peter Quill’s plan, our superheroes try to get the gauntlet off Thanos’ massive arm. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Drax, Mantis and Star-Lord show some fabulously choreographed action while punching Thanos from every corner. Thanos couldn’t be defeated but at least for sometime, he could be overpowered, hinting that there is hope in the next film.

6. Gamora’s death

This was hands down the most shocking and haunting death of the film. Gamora initially thinks Thanos does not love anyone. But he sheds a tear proving that despite her hatred towards her adopted father, the supervillain indeed truly loved her. An absolutely heartbreaking moment! While we kept waiting for a twist, Thanos did not oblige and threw his ‘little one’ like a piece of stone from the cliff to attain the Soul Stone. Though fans are sure she’ll be saved in Avengers 4 as director James Gunn has revealed that Zoe Saldana will have a major part in Guardians Vol. 3. But for now, we are sulking for her apparent death and the way this scene was written and directed.

7. Thor’s Stormbreaker

“Bring me Thanos!” and boom! Thor’s thunderous arrival in Wakanda dropping from the sky with his new weapon the Stormbreaker, wiping off everyone and everything coming in the way, was perhaps one of the best entry scenes in the entire MCU to date. While the audience applauded, Banner from inside his Hulkbuster quipped at the enemies, “You’re so screwed!” This because Thor was until now a second league Avenger and only Banner knew his new found power after Ragnarok.

8. Thanos turns time

Another heartbreaking scene was when Thanos turns time to extract the Mind Stone from Vision. While we were already gasping seeing Scarlet Witch acting on the tough decision of destroying the stone and losing her man forever, Thanos’ does the jaw-dropping thing. Using his Time Stone, he brings Vision back from dead only to kill him again after ripping off the stone from his head.

9. Snap

Thanos did what he shouldn’t have, turning half the universe into dust including our superheroes. And while everyone (mostly the new Avengers) presumably dies, it was the farewell of Peter Parker which left an impact. The way he clinched on to Tony Stark claiming, “I don’t feel so good, Mr. Stark. I don’t want to go,” took the shocking end one notch higher. Joe Russo had reportedly revealed that the scene was improvised by Tom Holland after he told the actor to “act like you don’t want to go”.

10. Captain Marvel

Many believed she had a cameo. But it was only in the post-credits, that too just symbolic one. We now know Captain Marvel is just a text away after Nick Fury manages to send the distress call to her seconds before dying. Her logo emerges on the transponder’s LED leaving us impatient to know what lies in the next film, considering Kevin Feige has confirmed that she’ll be the most powerful Avenger and can defeat the Mad Titan too.

