Exclusive | Avengers Infinity War actor Benedict Cumberbatch: I get drawn towards outsider sort of characters

While other superheroes in the multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe rely on their physical strength, gadgets or weapons, Doctor Strange has mystical powers akin to that of a typical fantasy character like Gandalf or a Dumbledore. But he is still, for now, best-known for playing the ace detective Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock. Indeed, he excels at playing unique, brilliant, and socially awkward men in his TV shows and movies.

Who does he consider to be closer to his real self? Sherlock Holmes or Doctor Strange? While speaking to indianexpress.com, Benedict Cumberbatch answered after some thought, “Um, neither, really.”

“I am neither that brilliant nor that socially awkward,” he says while laughing. “But I do get drawn towards ‘outsiders’… the complicated sort of characters.”

In real life, too, Benedict Cumberbatch impresses you with his intellect and wit. But unlike the characters he plays, like say Sherlock, he is a patient, thoughtful listener. He takes quite a bit of time before answering a question. And no matter how silly the question, he is never frivolous.

“Yeah, I know there is a bit of a crossover,” he continues. “They (Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange) are both smart… but that’s kind of it really. Holmes is a high-functioning sociopath. While Strange is different. He has much bigger responsibilities and a bigger impact. He is more concerned with the material world, especially in the origin story.” Interesting take. Doctor Strange does use magic, but his playing field is still real-life, while Sherlock uses the so-called ‘Mind Palace’ quite a bit in his investigations.

Avengers: Infinity War is an undertaking of epic proportions. It is not just the characters (67, Joe Russo confirms), it is the fact that so many actors from different franchises are coming together in one big film. Doctor Strange has in his possession the Time Stone, one of the Infinity Stones that Thanos, the Big Bad of the film, is after. That’s why he is one of the pivotal characters in the film.

