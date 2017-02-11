Avengers Infinity War: This behind-the-scenes teaser is everything Marvel fans need to begin the weekend. Watch video

Avengers: Infinity War part one, which is slated to release on May 4, 2018, has began shooting in Atlanta. Avengers: Infinity War part one, which is slated to release on May 4, 2018, has began shooting in Atlanta.

It’s here. It’s happening! All the Marvel fanatics, time to fasten your seat belts, because the Avengers are gearing up for the biggest action to take on Thanos and save the universe.

Marvel Studios just released a ‘now-in-production’ teaser of Avengers: Infinity War, satiating the eagerness of the fans who kept waiting to get a glimpse of the much-awaited flick among the various teasers released at the recent Super Bowl. Well, as they say patience always wins in the end. But this is super sweet for many! The latest video gives a sneak peek into the wondrous superhero action and everything else that’s in store for the Marvel family across the world.

Yes, the massive production has gone on floors in Atlanta, and this is exactly what the teaser is “teasing” us about. It even revealed the date — 23 January 2017, the first day of shoot and what all Iron Man, Spider-man and Star Lord had to say about the first of the last set of films in the Avengers franchise. While Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) states how the coming months of the film’s shooting are going to be a crazy experience, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) are already in awe of being a part of this side of the MCU.

A major part of the content of Infinity War is still under wraps, just like its main and biggest villain – Thanos. All that we know is that the final part of the franchise, which has been broken into two parts, would witness the meeting of the Earth’s Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and all the heroes will team up to take on Thanos, their ultimate adversary.

Thanos will wear his gauntlet and take control of the infinity stones making him the most powerful being in the entire universe. The theory was confirmed by Kevin Feige, the producer of the movie. He speaks in the behind-the-scenes video which thoroughly sums up what to expect, while hinting a lot more about the movie.

Without much ado, here is the teaser where Marvel gives a glimpse of the spectacle that will be — Avengers: Infinity War.

In the video, producer Kevin says, “Avengers: Infinity War is a combination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as started in May 2008…and it really is an unprecedented combination of a series of films interlinked together. We know they’re going to face Thanos. We’ve been setting that up since Avengers one . How do you do that in a way that is unexpected that pits the Avengers against somebody who is more powerful than anyone they face and yet make them completely unprepared to face him. Well, tear them apart!”

Adding to the excitement and surging emotions are pieces of everything that has happened until the last film — Captain America: Civil War, taking the Marvel followers into a complete flashback mode, rekindling their memories about the plot.

Avenger: Infinity War will also have all the Avengers including Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Vision, and the Guardians of Galaxy guys namely Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot, apart from Star Lord teaming up. Then there is Doctor Strange, Nick Fury, Loki and Winter Soldier too. And this mammoth ensemble will be one of the biggest seen in any Hollywood film till date. Avengers: Infinity War part one will release on May 4, 2018.

