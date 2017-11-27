Avengers Infinity War: Before the trailer, Marvel drops the first look photos of its characters

Avengers Infinity War: Marvel released photos of their favourite superheroes. Avengers Infinity War: Marvel released photos of their favourite superheroes.

Days after the success of Thor: Ragnarok, the superheroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe decided to treat their fans again. Avengers: Infinity War gang including, Star Lord headed Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Vision, Spider-Man, Dr Strange, Scarlet Witch and others have came together on the magazine covers of Vanity Fair. The team is reuniting to defeat the mighty Thanos. We got a glimpse of Thanos in the post credit scenes of the first two Avengers.

The four covers have dispersed the superheroes, making it appear as if it they are random groups. Iron Man stands proudly on the cover with Thor, Falcon and Black Widow. For all Thor fans, Chris Hemsworth is posing with his hammer and has got his eyes back too (Thor: Ragnarok spoiler). But still, no sight of Captain America and Iron Man standing together in one frame.

The second cover has Captain America standing alongside Vision, Hawkeye, War Machine, and the Wasp. The third cover features a green handed Bruce Banner, Black Panther, the Scarlet Witch and Ant-Man.

After a decade of unprecedented success, @MarvelStudios is at a pivotal moment: the looming farewell to some of its founding superheroes, and the rise of a new generation. http://t.co/JoKFAtWZA5 pic.twitter.com/ed9u2kiNQx — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

Dr Strange, Star Lord, Pepper Potts pose together in one frame, with a upside down, Spiderman swinging from the top of the cover.

Are these covers indirectly hinting a huge secret get together? Maybe. Or Maybe not. Meanwhile they are only making us wonder when will the makers finally drop a glimpse of the trailer?

The Russo brothers, (Anthony and Joe) who are the directors of Avengers:Infinity War had earlier played a joke with their fans on social media on why they were not releasing the trailer of the movie by releasing a video of an liquor ad. But fans are expecting it to release sometime by the end of this year. The film will be releasing on May 4, 2018.

