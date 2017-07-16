Avengers: Infinity War trailer screened at Disney Biennual Expo

Avengers: Infinity War is out on May 4, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War is out on May 4, 2018.

D23, the official fan club of The Walt Disney company and its products, has made several announcements this year’s D23 Biennial Expo. As the name describes, it is organised every other year. It was started in 2009 and this year is the fourth iteration of the event. The event that probably got the most attention was the screening of Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Avengers: Infinity War introduces the supervillian Thanos to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans have been waiting to see the showdown between the heroes and the most powerful being in universe with a bated breath. Infinity War also introduces the intergalactic superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy to the world of Avengers. It is like fusing two worlds in the larger (MCU) universe and it would be exciting to see how the two teams gel (or not). There would certainly be differences, that is for sure. But the threat of Thanos will force them to bond or at least work together.

The trailer of the third iteration of Avengers series was a show in its full glory. Present were, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and co-director Joe Russo. Sadly, the trailer has not been released online but we do have a few sketchy details. The trailer opens with a shot of the Guardians of the Galaxy saving Thor.

The scene cuts to earth where the Avengers are dealing with some calamity (not natural, that is for sure). Then we see Loki busy doing mischief like always.

We also see Tom Holland’s Spider-man whose skin breaks out in gooseflesh. That is most certainly spider-sense. The film is out May 4, next year, and we can’t wait.

