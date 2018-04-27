Avengers Infinity War is setting benchmarks in advance ticket sales

Avengers Infinity War has sold record breaking tickets in India. Avengers Infinity War has sold record breaking tickets in India.

Avengers Infinity War releases on April 27 and the film has been highly awaited by fans all across the globe. The Indian audience forms a huge fan base for the Marvel superheroes and the advance ticket sales for Avengers Infinity War are proof of the same.

BookMyShow, the online ticketing giant, sold over 1 million tickets even before the release of the film. Before this, it was only Baahubali 2 that achieved such numbers in ticket sales. The ticket sales are a new benchmark for Hollywood films in India.

Metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai have been big contributors in this astounding sale but Tier 2 towns such as Bhubaneshwar and Trivandrum have also been equal contributors. The regional language versions of the film, especially the Hindi one, have contributed to 25% in the overall ticket sales.

Marzdi Kalianiwala, the VP-Marketing and Business Intelligence of BookMyShow, shared, “The Marvel Cinematic Universe is amongst the most popular in the world and over the years, it has cultivated an extremely loyal fan base in India as well. Avengers: Infinity War is the newest addition to this universe and has got its fans excited and eagerly waiting for the release of the film. To effectively reach out to them, we joined forces with Disney India to combine our digital efforts and together developed a deeper understanding of consumer buying behaviour and purchase patterns, allowing us to achieve remarkable results.”

Avengers Infinity War is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that began 10 years ago with Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man. All the big superheroes will join to fight against Thanos in this film.

Bikram Duggal, Executive Director and Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India added, “Avengers: Infinity War is not just a movie, it’s an historic event and the excitement around the movie’s release is palpable. Today online ticketing contributes significantly to the success of any film, and our partnership with BookMyShow has allowed us to leverage their unmatched marketing and analytic capabilities to reach out to the right set of audiences.”

