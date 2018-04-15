Exclusive | Avengers Infinity War actor Karen Gillan on all-female Marvel superhero movie: It would be amazing

Wonder Woman sequel was confirmed last year and will release in November 2019. Wonder Woman sequel was confirmed last year and will release in November 2019.

In the post-Wonder Woman world, studios involved in making superhero movies are more open to centre films around female characters since they realised they could work on the box office. Both DC with their DC Extended Universe and Marvel with their Marvel Cinematic Universe have films with female superheroes in development. DC may have won the first battle, but the war is still on. They have a Batgirl movie on cards whose script is currently being written. Wonder Woman sequel was confirmed last year and will release in November 2019. Marvel has Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson in development that will release next year. Black Widow standalone film rumours are also doing rounds. But what about the long-anticipated team-up film?

Karen Gillan, who plays the previously-bad-but-now-good character of Nebula in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is positive about it. Nebula was initially introduced as a villain but she had a sort of redemption the last time we saw her in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. While speaking to indianexpress.com, she said, “We (female Marvel actors) had a few drinks and thought it would be a good idea to corner Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios president) and tell him to make an all-female superhero Marvel film.”

She continued, “And he seemed really into the idea. He was cornered by a lot of women (laughs)! I would love to a part of something like that. I think it would be amazing.”

Benedict Cumberbatch chimed in, “There are such great (female) characters (in MCU). Such a great mixture.” The last Marvel film Black Panther introduced three more strong women in a rapidly strengthening roster – Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoye, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri. There is doubtless incredible potential for a film full of female superheroes in MCU, but writing a script on these characters would be a challenge. Let’s hope it happens.

Avengers: Infinity War will release in India on April 27.

