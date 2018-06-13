Avengers Infinity War becomes the fourth film to cross $2 billion worldwide

Avengers: Infinity War box office collection: The Marvel film crossed 2 billion dollars in 48 days. Avengers: Infinity War box office collection: The Marvel film crossed 2 billion dollars in 48 days.

It is just another milestone for Avengers: Infinity War. The mega Marvel film, which has been breaking records ever since its release in April, has now entered the elite $2 billion club, becoming the fourth film to attain the feat. The supersized superhero hit has crossed the humongous number in worldwide ticket sales, becoming another film that rarified the box-office milestone.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that Infinity War reached the mark on Monday, about seven weeks (48 days) after release. The only other movies in the $2 billion club are Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Avengers: Infinity War currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film in the US and Canada with $656.1 million thus far. Its $257.7 million domestic opening weekend set a new record. The Marvel release has done just as well overseas. In China, the film’s $369.7 million gross to date ranks third all-time.

It is also the most successful Hollywood film ever released in India. Infinity War posted opening weekend numbers of over Rs 120 crore.

Infinity War posted the biggest opening days in South Korea ($39.2 million), Mexico ($25.1 million), Brazil ($18.8 million), the Philippines ($12.5 million), Thailand ($10 million), Indonesia ($9.6 million) and Malaysia ($8.4 million).

The mega film is the culmination of all the events put together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which began with Iron Man in 2008. Over its span of a decade, Marvel brought together almost every superhero in its comics world onto the celluloid, to ultimately fight against the supervillain Thanos in the Infinity War.

Thanos, the extremely powerful Titan warlord, managed to collect all the infinity stones putting them on his gauntlet to become the most powerful being in the universe. Infinity war ended on a cliffhanger when half of the universe was wiped off after Thanos did his infamous snap of the fingers.

Avengers: Infinity War has a mega star cast including Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chris Pratt (Star Lord) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora) among many others.

An Avengers sequel to Infinity War is scheduled to be released in May next year.

2019 will also see the release of Captain Marvel and a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and both films are expected to make close to $1 billion worldwide, according to a Forbes report. The same report predicts a sure-shot $2 billion gross for Avengers 4.

(With inputs from AP)

