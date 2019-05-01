Avengers Endgame earns over 1.34 billion dollars worldwide

Avengers: Endgame is creating box office history around the world. The much-awaited Marvel film was welcomed by millions of people and the makers, too, did not disappoint them one bit. As per Box Office Mojo, Avengers Endgame has earned over 1.34 billion dollars worldwide.

Advertising

During the opening weekend of the film, it earned a massive 1.22 billion dollars and that too, when it was not even a holiday release.

A big advantage that MCU has over other films is its global audience. The film is as loved in India and China as it is in the US. The growing box collection in India is a testament to the same. Marvel films have always found their fan base in children, but over the last ten years, the studio has established that one doesn’t need to be a pre-teen boy to enjoy a superhero saga.

Avengers: Endgame was also highly anticipated because of its predecessor. Avengers: Infinity War ended on a cliffhanger and one could only guess how the story was going to move forward. That combined with the international craze for the much-beloved superheroes turned the release of Endgame into a historic pop culture moment.

Advertising

Endgame marks the end of Phase 3 of the MCU and while some of the Marvel superheroes will return in their solo films, it is to be seen how Marvel president Kevin Feige will reunite them.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to release in July 2019, James Gunn has already returned to helm Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and there are reports of a standalone Black Widow film. Fans are also expecting that the second part of Doctor Strange and Black Panther movies will also be announced shortly. Apart from these projects, Disney+ will host some of the superheroes in their standalone TV shows.